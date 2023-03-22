Tight security, barricades up around Trump Tower
New York braced for disruptions that could follow after an indictment of former president Donald Trump, who is facing the possibility of criminal charges. (March 21)
On Saturday former president Donald Trump called on his loyal followers to 'protest' ahead of his rumoured arrest. Donald Trump supporters today gathered outside his Manhattan tower, in very small numbers, vowing to continue backing the former president. Trump faces criminal charges for $130,000 in payments his former lawyer sent to adult film star Stormy Daniels toward the end of his 2016 campaign, thought to be hush money payment. Credit: @RebsBrannnon
Yahoo Finance’s Rick Newman joins the Live show to discuss a potential Trump indictment and what the charges could be.
To celebrate the legacy of the Porsche 356, Porsche at South by Southwest in Austin displayed its 75th anniversary concept called the Vision 357.
STORY: In January, the Biden administration pledged to supply Ukraine with 31 advanced M1A2 Abrams tanks after months of shunning the idea of deploying the difficult-to-maintain tanks to Ukraine. The new plan would give Ukraine the M1A1 SA Abrams tank variant, which can run on diesel fuel like the majority of the Ukrainian fleet.
Attorneys for Fox News and Dominion laid out their cases at a hearing in Delaware. Dominion alleges the conservative-leaning network aired Donald Trump's false claims of voter fraud in the 2020 election.
Fox News and a voting machine company that claims the conservative network defamed it by amplifying baseless allegations of fraud following the 2020 presidential election faced off in a courtroom Tuesday during a key hearing over whether journalists have a responsibility to be cautious with explosive and implausible allegations. Denver-based Dominion Voting Systems argued that Fox recklessly repeated false accusations from supporters of former President Donald Trump that its machines and the software used were responsible for Trump's 2020 election loss. Documents released during the lawsuit have shown that top Fox executives and personalities didn't believe the claims but aired them anyway.
A mountain lion clawed the head of a man who was sitting in a hot tub of a rental house in Chaffee County Saturday evening – the first reported attack on a human in more than a year, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials. The attack happened at around 8 p.m. Saturday, as the man and his wife were sitting in the hot tub, which officers said was located in the ground and away from the house.
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag sees the Premier League winger as the key to getting more from Marcus Rashford
Trump frets about arrest and tries to hamstring Georgia investigation
Loaded gun found in house
Amazon will lay off 9,000 white-collar employees by the end of April, CEO Andy Jassy announced on Monday (March 20), on top of the 18,000 jobs the online retailers has cut since November.
"Clashes between gangs are becoming more violent and more frequent," the office of the U.N.'s high commissioner for human rights said in a statement. The U.N. renewed its call on countries to "urgently consider" deploying a specialized force to the Caribbean nation, a day after families fled a fresh surge of deadly violence in the Petion-Ville suburb of the capital. Last October, Haiti's caretaker government called for a "rapid action force" to boost police, but no country has offered to lead such a force.
The billionaire and big Ukraine supporter says that the conflict has fostered a Russia-China alliance, while US diplomacy has shown its limits.
Even though King Charles III’s coronation is over a month out on May 6, so much has been going into the details like the entertainment and, of course, the attendance. Charles extended an invitation to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and while the pair haven’t mentioned whether or not they’ll arrive, it seems they allegedly […]
Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, has reported that intense fighting is ongoing on the Bakhmut front. The Russian occupiers are trying to advance to the centre of Bakhmut, but Ukrainian defence forces are not allowing them to do so.
The man "felt something grab his head" while sitting in a hot tub with his wife. Here's what we know about the attack and how to stay safe.
Too young for a driver's licence at 15, Evelina Christiansen is already cruising in a sleek BMW in Sweden, where teens can drive any car modified to roll no faster than a golf cart. While teenagers elsewhere have to make do with a moped or scooter until they get a driver's licence, young Swedes can use almost any vehicle that has its top speed capped.
Just one UNC basketball player made ESPN's Top 100 big board for the 2023 NBA draft.
New clashes between gangs in Haiti’s capital and beyond have killed at least 187 people in less than two weeks and injured more than 150 others, the U.N. said Tuesday. The fresh wave of violence recorded from Feb. 27 to March 9 in the capital, Port-au-Prince, and in the central region of Artibonite also has displaced hundreds of people and forced farmers to abandon fields as starvation worsens, officials said. “The situation is all the more alarming for children, who are often subjected to all forms of armed violence, including forced recruitment and sexual violence,” the U.N. in Haiti said.
FDA officials could make the decision within a few weeks, the WSJ said, adding that the regulator is considering authorizing second jabs of Omicron-targeted shots for people who are 65 years and older or those who have weakened immune systems, although officials are yet to reach a final decision. The agency continues to closely monitor the emerging data in the United States and globally, and that data will dictate any decision on additional updated boosters, the FDA said in a statement. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention would have to recommend the shots after the FDA authorizes the second Omicron-tailored boosters from Pfizer-BioNTech/ and Moderna for them to become widely available.