Tight security, barricades up around Trump Tower
New York braced for disruptions that could follow after an indictment of former president Donald Trump, who is facing the possibility of criminal charges. (March 21)
Barricades and additional manpower are in place around the U.S. Capitol following former President Donald Trump's call for protests ahead of his anticipated indictment later this week, according to FOX News.
"They’re freaking out because it’s their supreme leader that looks like he’s going to have some serious issues," Cohen said of Republicans.
Protesters have gathered outside Mar-a-Lago ahead of a possible indictment of former President Trump. CBS News national correspondent Manuel Bojorquez joins "Red and Blue" to discuss the possible indictment.
Barricades set up near Trump Tower, police on high alert, and throngs of journalists outside the prosecutor's office: New York was waiting Tuesday for the likely indictment of Donald Trump, but the timing remained uncertain.The New York Police Department has geared up for an unprecedented arrest or self-surrender, which would see an ex-leader of the United States booked, fingerprinted and possibly even handcuffed, by erecting barricades outside Bragg's office and Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue.
On the day Donald Trump had announced over social media he was likely facing arrest in New York, some of his supporters rallied near his Palm Beach home.
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday signed a bill that requires declassification of information related to the origins of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, the White House said. Biden said he shared Congress' goal of releasing as much information as possible about the origin of COVID-19. "In implementing this legislation, my administration will declassify and share as much of that information as possible, consistent with my constitutional authority to protect against the disclosure of information that would harm national security," Biden said in a statement.
Some Republicans are rushing to former President Donald Trump’s defense after he said he's bracing for possible arrest. At a GOP conference in Orlando, Rep. Jim Jordan told reporters that he doesn't think Trump committed a crime. (March 20)
Speaking on Monday, New York City Mayor Eric Adams said “we’re monitoring comments on social media” and that the NYPD is making sure there are “no inappropriate actions in the city” ahead of a possible indictment of former President Donald Trump. Adams’s comments come days after Trump said he would be arrested and urged supporters to “protest” if that happened.