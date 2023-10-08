In a tight win over Arkansas, Ole Miss makes strides on defense and in the run game

Oct. 8—OXFORD — In the month of September, the No. 16 Ole Miss Rebels had questions in both the running game and on defense.

The former hadn't been quite as dominant as it was a season ago. The latter had some big lapses, especially in a 55-49 win over No. 23 LSU last week.

However, in a 27-20 win over Arkansas on Saturday night, the Rebels made big improvements in both facets.

THE DEFENSE

On Arkansas' first drive of the game, the Razorbacks marched 80 yards on 15 plays to go up 7-0. It seemed as if the Rebels defense would have a performance similar to that of the LSU game, where they allowed 49 points and 637 total yards.

However, the next drive foreshadowed that this game would be different.

On the third play of Arkansas's second drive, linebacker Ashanti Cistrunk read K.J. Jefferson's eyes on a pass play and picked him off. Ole Miss took advantage with a touchdown to take its first lead of the night.

"I was just laughing the whole time," Cistrunk said. "I've been hearing from my teammates how I was running slow, so I guess I have to do speed training all the rest of this week."

Cistrunk finished with a season-high nine tackles.

In the drives that followed Arkansas's first one, the team gained just 46 yards on 20 plays and was kept off the scoreboard.

The Razorbacks came out strong after halftime. They scored on each of their first three drives to take a 20-17 lead with 13 minutes, 11 seconds left in the game.

It ended up being all the scoring Arkansas would do.

The Rebels forced an immediate three and out on their next drive. Then with the Razorbacks having one last chance to score, Jefferson was picked off again. This time by John Saunders Jr.

Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin was happy to see his defense be able to hunker down after a rough start to the second half.

"That was a great job by the players and by the defense staff," he said. "Those guys took a lot of heat all week, so it was neat to see."

In his eyes, the biggest difference between the defense's performance in the LSU game and the Arkansas game started up front. The Rebels not only made a concerted effort to stop the run, but also got to Jefferson when it mattered most.

"They gave KJ a lot of issues and they attacked him well for the most part," he said. "We played in a bigger package than we've ever had. If you saw that with some of our bigger guys like Josh Harris. That was a great job by the defensive staff."

Ole Miss recorded a season-high five sacks and gave up just 36 rushing yards. It was their fewest against an SEC opponent since holding Tennessee to zero on Oct. 18, 2014.

The Rebels also allowed just 288 total yards, the fewest allowed to a conference opponent since holding Vanderbilt to 264 yards on Oct. 5, 2019.

Though the team struggled in other areas, Kiffin was pleased with his team's ability to win games with defense.

"That's what you want," he said. "You want to have games like this where you win on defense and that was one we definitely won on defense."

THE RUN GAME

Once the Rebels went down 20-17, the offense was tasked with shaking off a scoreless third quarter and making a comeback.

On its first drive of the final period, Ole Miss answered the call.

The Rebels had a 12-play, 75-yard touchdown drive to take a 24-20 lead with 7:49 left.

The offense, especially Quinshon Judkins, knew it wasn't playing to its standard. With the team down in the fourth, it was up to them to change that.

"You just look at the guys, they all knew that we had to have a sense of urgency, that we had to score that drive," Judkins said. "There was no way we were coming off the field without scoring on that drive."

The drive was capped off by a seven-yard run from Ulysses Bentley IV, who led the Rebels with a career-high 94 yards. Kiffin was impressed with the senior running back, who's demonstrated a great deal of hard work amidst adversity.

"He's done a great job and it's a cool story of a guy that's battled even when he doesn't get carries," he said. "Last year, he got hurt. It's good to see guys that do things right continually every day and then they play well. Sounds kind of bizarre but it usually happens like that."

Bentley headlined an Ole Miss rushing attack that totaled 102 yards in the fourth quarter and 196 yards overall.

