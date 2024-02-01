Tighter rules for Ukrainian food exports to EU

Violators of the rules for exporting Ukrainian grain to Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania and Bulgaria will be fined starting February 1

New rules for exports of agricultural products to some EU countries came into force in Ukraine on Feb. 1, with violators facing fines and export restrictions, Interfax-Ukraine news agency reports.

The government implemented the new regulations by decree on Jan. 26. They were developed in consultation with Poland, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia, and the European Commission, designed to address the concerns of Ukraine’s neighbors regarding the stability of their domestic agricultural markets.

"The list of verified exports includes companies that are VAT payers,” said Taras Vysotskyi, Ukraine’s Deputy Agriculture Minister.

“This is a mandatory condition. Those who have successfully exported products and repatriated foreign currency earnings since the beginning of the war are recognized as bona fide exporters."

If the rules on exports of wheat, corn, rapeseed, or sunflower are violated, the enterprise will be removed from the list of verified exporters, Vysotskyi added. The offending exporter can reapply to renew their verification no sooner than six months afterward.

Since Nov. 10, 2023, the Agriculture Ministry included about 2,500 businesses entities in the list of verified exporters, granting them the right to trade with the EU without restrictions.

