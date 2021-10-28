Tightrope election may spell uncertain future for Japan's new prime minister

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Antoni Slodkowski
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Antoni Slodkowski

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) could lose its majority in Sunday's general election, polls show, potentially turning new leader Fumio Kishida into another short-term prime minister and triggering a return to political uncertainty.

The LDP, which has ruled Japan for most of the post-war era, will likely stay in power thanks to its coalition with junior partner Komeito, although it is almost certain to lose seats in parliament's powerful lower house.

A former banker who has failed to invigorate voters with calls for a more equitable "new capitalism", Kishida has set a coalition target for a majority 233 seats in the 465-seat lower chamber, well below the 276 seats held by the LDP alone before the election was called.

The focus remains on whether the LDP can hang onto a majority by itself. A lacklustre result for Kishida, who is just weeks into the job, could lead to a push in the party to oust him ahead of next year's upper house vote.

That could also bring policy uncertainty.

"A weak showing for the LDP could also give more say for the dovish Komeito, acting as a break on the conservative security policies popular with the LDP's right wing," said Tomoaki Iwai, political science professor at Nihon University.

A poll by the Yomiuri daily predicted the LDP would come close to majority but may fall short. Another recent poll by the Asahi daily predicted the party would lose seats but come in well above 233.

In a rare move, opposition parties have been successful in coordinating candidates in a large number of districts.

"The opposition collaboration in single seat districts is remarkable. It means that the votes that would previously be split among several candidates are now going to one, giving the opposition a realistic chance against the LDP," said Iwai.

TURNOUT IS KEY

Sunday's election is the most unpredictable since the LDP swept back to power under Shinzo Abe in 2012 - a victory that ushered in the longest premiership in Japan's history and ended years of policy paralysis caused by revolving-door premiers.

Voters are frustrated with the ruling bloc after 20 months of pandemic-induced restrictions and a sluggish economy. After Abe stepped down in ill health last year, he was succeeded by Yoshihide Suga who resigned in September due to widespread disapproval of his handling of the pandemic.

The party may have also hurt itself by choosing Kishida to succeed Suga, rather than popular maverick Taro Kono from its liberal wing.

Unfortunately for the opposition, they too have failed to get traction. Yukio Edano, the leader of the largest opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, fares even below Kishida suitability ratings.

With about 40% of the electorate still undecided and one of the lowest turnouts in the post-war era expected, the outcome is far from certain.

The LDP resoundingly lost in a special upper house election on Sunday in Shizuoka, southwest of Tokyo, despite two visits by Kishida to woo voters there.

Kishida has struggled to explain how his economic programme - aimed at reducing the wealth gap - differs from the "Abenomics" remedy of Abe and Suga of using massive monetary and fiscal stimulus to revive the moribund economy.

He has taken on many of Abe's conservative security policies, calling for doubling of defence spending with an eye on China.

Kishida made party heavyweight Akira Amari the LDP's powerful Secretary General. Amari has pushed to restart Japan's nuclear power plants - a policy opposed by 40% of the people.

Key battlegrounds include the third-largest city of Osaka, the manufacturing hub of Nagoya and the capital, Tokyo, where several current and former LDP ministers are vulnerable to opposition challenge.

"With the coalition enjoying all the structural advantages in the election, in the end it all hinges on the turnout," said Koichi Nakano, a political science professor at Sophia University, noting that higher turnout favours the opposition.

Polls suggest turnout will be slightly higher than the post-war record low of 52.66% in 2014.

"If the turnout goes a level higher and into the sixties, opposition parties may come ahead in many, many single member districts," said Nakano.

(Reporting by Antoni Slodkowski; Editing by David Dolan)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • China warns unlicensed online brokerages they are breaking the law

    Online brokerages not licensed in China are conducting illegal businesses if they serve Chinese clients via the internet, a Chinese central banker said, in the first official comment on recent reports flagging regulatory risks facing firms such as U.S.-listed Futu Holding and UP Fintech Holding. Futu and UP Fintech face regulatory risks as China's new personal data privacy law takes effect on Nov. 1, the official People's Daily said in an analysis on its website on Oct 14.

  • Jury awards $17M in deadly shooting by off-duty LAPD officer

    A federal jury on Wednesday awarded $17 million to the parents of a mentally ill man who was shot in a Costco store by an off-duty Los Angeles police officer. The jurors in the lawsuit trial concluded that Salvador Sanchez, a seven-year LAPD veteran, was acting within the scope of his employment even though he was off duty. Sanchez was shopping at a sausage sample table in the Corona store, southeast of Los Angeles, when French struck or shoved him from behind without warning, authorities said.

  • Delta variant likely slammed brakes on U.S. economic growth in third quarter

    The U.S. economy likely grew at its slowest pace in more than a year in the third quarter as COVID-19 infections flared up, further straining global supply chains and causing shortages of goods like automobiles that almost stifled consumer spending. The Commerce Department's advance gross domestic product report on Thursday is also expected to show strong inflation, fueled by the economy-wide shortages and pandemic relief money from the government, cutting into growth. Ebbing fiscal stimulus and Hurricane Ida, which devastated U.S. offshore energy production at the end of August, also weighed on the economy.

  • Officer convicted in fatal shooting of mentally ill man

    A California police officer was convicted Tuesday of assault with a firearm in the 2018 fatal shooting of an unarmed mentally ill man who was shot nine times while driving away from police in a wealthy San Francisco suburb. After deliberating barely two days, the jury delivered a split verdict in the case against Officer Andrew Hall, who now faces up to 17 years in prison. Hall’s sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 14, according to the Contra Costa County district attorney’s office, which says it is deciding whether to pursue a retrial on the manslaughter charge.

  • Japanese give views on Princess Mako's marriage

    People in Tokyo give their views on the wedding of Japan's Princess Mako, who married her university sweetheart on Tuesday. In marrying a commoner, Mako has given up her royal status, with the couple reportedly planning a move to the United States.

  • Wall Street Journal Under Fire For Publishing Lie-Filled Letter From Trump

    Donald Trump's "letter to the editor" was crammed full of nonsense, but the newspaper published it anyway,

  • Democratic Lawmaker Tells 'Cheap Mistress' Trump What Republicans Say Behind His Back

    Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney of New York tried to goad the former president in an MSNBC interview.

  • Longtime Hillary Clinton aide Huma Abedin describes sexual assault by US senator

    Revelation of incident ‘buried’ by Abedin contained in new memoir Both/And, to be published next weekUS politics – live coverage Huma Abedin pictured in 2016. Abedin does not name the senator, their party or give any other clues as to his identity. Photograph: Brian Snyder/Reuters Huma Abedin, a longtime close aide to Hillary Clinton, has written in a new book that she was sexually assaulted by a US senator, an incident she “buried” until allegations against the supreme court justice Brett Kavan

  • Ted Cruz Defends Parents Doing Nazi Salutes at School Board Meetings

    Fox NewsDuring a fiery Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Wednesday, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) at one point defended parents throwing up Nazi salutes at school board meetings.Cruz, along with other Republicans, lambasted Attorney General Merrick Garland for directing the Justice Department this month to investigate the rise in violent threats against educators. That rise has coincided with right-wing media fueling fury over mask mandates and so-called critical race theory.Referencing a letter writ

  • Biden briefly ‘stumbles’ during speech at McAuliffe rally, critics seize

    President Biden on Tuesday was mocked by critics on social media after briefly stumbling through a line during an Arlington, Virginia, campaign event for fellow Democrat Terry McAuliffe, who is in a tough gubernatorial race in the state.

  • McAuliffe draws tiny crowds as campaign enters final stretch

    In the pivotal week before Election Day on Nov. 2, Virginia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe drew tiny crowds to his campaign events, as it appears his Republican challenger, Glenn Youngkin, has the momentum.

  • Who Messed Up Devin Nunes’ Campaign Records This Bad? His Mom.

    Photo Illustration by Kelly Caminero/The Daily Beast/GettyThis spring, after receiving a number of federal warnings about a series of accounting errors, the campaign committee for Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) embarked on a financial reckoning.As a result of that reckoning, the campaign has now had to correct a slew of reports, and two of Nunes’ affiliated committees removed his treasurer—his mom—as their government contact.But over the last few months, Nunes’ mother, Toni Nunes, has filed a confoundi

  • Fox News's 'Craziest Trump Lie Yet' Revealed In 'Late Show' Segment

    Bill Hemmer and Dana Perino dropped a real whopper this week.

  • A fear grows in Trumpworld: Have we gone too conspiratorial?

    There is growing worry that talk of stolen elections, machine rigging and foreign plots will hurt election reform efforts and sap turnout.

  • Capitol-riot defendant calls for Trump to be 'ostracized from any political future' and says January 6 was a 'disgrace'

    A judge barred Thomas Sibick, who is accused of assaulting a police officer, from using social media or watching any political programs on TV.

  • Trump Is Waging a War on Democracy. A New Poll Says He’s Winning

    A 'Politico'/Morning Consult survey found that more than one-third of American voters feel the 2020 election should be overturned, including three out of five Republicans

  • China is fixated on a mysterious US submarine incident in the South China Sea and keeps accusing the US of a cover-up

    The Pentagon has denied accusations of a cover-up, pointing to public comments and a press statement on the incident.

  • Kevin McCarthy Promises to ‘Pass on All’ of Hannity’s ‘Messages’ to McConnell

    Fox NewsHouse Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy pledged to Fox News star Sean Hannity on Wednesday night that he would “pass on all your messages” after the pro-Trump host groused about Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell “caving” on the recent debt-ceiling hike.Hannity has recently been incensed with McConnell for allowing Senate Democrats to pass a short-term increase of the debt limit by a slim party-line vote, rather than forcing them to raise the ceiling through budget reconciliation.Beside

  • Murphy’s Lead in New Jersey Governor Race Has Narrowed, Poll Says

    (Bloomberg) -- New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy’s lead narrowed against challenger Jack Ciattarelli in the final days of campaigning ahead of the Nov. 2 election, according to a new Monmouth University poll.Most Read from BloombergA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityMeet Six People Fighting Water Scarcity Across the GlobeHamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaHalf of registered voters support Murphy, giving the Democratic incumbent an 11-point lead over Republ

  • 'Black Virginians for Youngkin' coalition member explains support for Republican

    A member of the Black Virginians for Glenn Youngkin coalition told Fox News why she believes members of her group are supporting the Republican candidate in Virginia's gubernatorial race.