Tigray forces parade captured government troops

Beijing warned Slovakia and the Czech Republic on Friday that nobody should harbour any illusions about the "necessary measures" China will take to defend its sovereignty, ahead of a visit to both countries next week by Taiwan's foreign minister. China, which claims democratically-ruled Taiwan as its own territory, is always angered by visits of senior Taiwanese officials to other countries, viewing it as covert support for the island's claims to be a state. Taiwan Foreign Minister Joseph Wu will be visiting Slovakia and the Czech Republic next week https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/taiwan-foreign-minister-adds-slovakia-rare-europe-trip-2021-10-21, first attending a forum in Slovakia organised by a local think tank, and then going to Prague to meet the Czech parliament upper house speaker, Milos Vystrcil, and Prague Mayor Zdenek Hrib.