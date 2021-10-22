Tigray forces parade captured government troops

Trucks full of captured Ethiopian government soldiers and allied militias rolled down the streets in Ethiopia's Tigray region on Friday, in a show of force by local defense forces, as the region's capital was hit by a fourth day of airstrikes. (Oct. 22)

  • Lebanon's Hezbollah warns Israel against drilling in disputed maritime border area

    BEIRUT (Reuters) -The leader of Lebanon's Hezbollah on Friday warned Israel against drilling for oil and gas in the disputed maritime border area between the two countries until the issue is resolved, and said the Iran-backed group would take action if it did so. "If the enemy thinks they can act as they please before reaching a solution to this issue they are wrong," Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said in a televised speech. Lebanon's cabinet had raised the question to the United Nations permanent representative and others in the international community after Israel granted U.S. oilfield services group Halliburton an offshore drilling contract in the Mediterranean, asking to clarify whether the drilling would take place in disputed areas.

  • UN cancels Tigray flights after Ethiopia government airstrike

    Ethiopia's latest aerial bombardment of Tigray's capital city on Friday injured 11 civilians and forced a UN flight bound for the famine-threatened region to turn around, humanitarian sources and doctors told AFP Friday.

  • Exclusive-U.S. hopes to soon relocate Afghan pilots who fled to Tajikistan, official says

    The United States hopes to soon relocate around 150 U.S.-trained Afghan Air Force pilots and other personnel detained in Tajikistan for more than two months after they flew there at the end of the Afghan war, a U.S. official said. The State Department official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, declined to offer a timeline for the transfer but said the United States wanted to move all of those held at the same time. The details of the U.S. plan have not been previously reported.

  • Massive celebration of the season continues

    Tony Laubach was in Circleville, Ohio, on Oct. 22, for the Circleville Pumpkin Show. Despite some rain, the festivities continued and crowds continued to gather.

  • These are Africa’s most powerful passports

    Traveling around the world is known to be a difficult affair for holders of African passports due to restrictive visa rules. Now a new global passport index is offering a different take on the ranking of passports. The Global Passport Index, released this week by Global Citizen Solutions, a London-based investment migration consultancy firm, looks beyond visa-free access to offer a ranking that gives a more rounded view of life aspects.

  • Many of Afghanistan's journalists have fled. Those who remain face a harsh new world

    The Taliban has issued edicts that are likely to smother what few independent media outlets survived the collapse of the U.S.-backed government.

  • Afghan child refugees suffering  ‘alarming’ mental health problems

    Afghan children evacuated to the UK after the fall of Kabul are suffering an “alarming” increase in mental ill health, including some fixated on “constantly watching the news about Afghanistan”, MPs have been told.

  • Australia asks why Hong Kong considers lobsters national security risk

    Australia said it is seeking answers from China on why its lobster exports have been blocked, after a top Hong Kong customs official said Beijing had imposed trade restrictions and lobster smuggling was a national security matter. Almost all of Australia's exports of the live seafood, prized at Chinese banquets for its red colour, went to mainland China until diplomatic tensions in 2020 saw a series of unofficial trade hurdles imposed by Beijing on Australian produce. Exports of lobsters to Hong Kong then soared - Hong Kong and Australia have a separate free trade deal - with some of the live seafood finding its way to mainland cities.

  • In-N-Out sued for violating vaccine verification

    This is not the first time the chain has gotten in trouble for violating COVID-19 mandates in the state.

  • Letters to the Editor: Why won't the federal government just pay to build veterans housing?

    A former member of a veterans affairs board expresses disgust over the federal government's inability to fully cover the cost of housing construction.

  • Barbados elects first president as it prepares to drop Queen as head of state

    Caribbean nation elects governor general to new role prior to former British colony becoming a republic Dame Sandra Mason, the governor-general of Barbados, will replace the Queen as the island’s head of state. Photograph: Steve Parsons/PA Barbados has elected its first president with just weeks to go until the Caribbean island becomes a republic and ceases to recognise Queen Elizabeth as its head of state. The island’s governor general, Dame Sandra Mason, was elected almost unanimously by the f

  • University of Missouri-Columbia suspends frat activities after hospitalization

    The University of Missouri-Columbia has suspended all fraternity activities after an alcohol-filled party ended with a freshman being taken to a hospital.

  • The California ShakeOut is just a drill. Are you ready for a real earthquake?

    You may have heard sirens or gotten alerts as part of the Great California ShakeOut. The event is a good reminder to be prepared for an earthquake.

  • China warns Slovaks, Czechs of retaliation for Taiwan minister visit

    Beijing warned Slovakia and the Czech Republic on Friday that nobody should harbour any illusions about the "necessary measures" China will take to defend its sovereignty, ahead of a visit to both countries next week by Taiwan's foreign minister. China, which claims democratically-ruled Taiwan as its own territory, is always angered by visits of senior Taiwanese officials to other countries, viewing it as covert support for the island's claims to be a state. Taiwan Foreign Minister Joseph Wu will be visiting Slovakia and the Czech Republic next week https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/taiwan-foreign-minister-adds-slovakia-rare-europe-trip-2021-10-21, first attending a forum in Slovakia organised by a local think tank, and then going to Prague to meet the Czech parliament upper house speaker, Milos Vystrcil, and Prague Mayor Zdenek Hrib.

  • 16-year-old charged in Park City Center shooting

    The Lancaster County district attorney has announced charges against a 16-year-old Lancaster boy in connection with a shooting Sunday at Park City Center.

  • Syria executes 24 people over deadly forest fires

    Syria executed 24 people it said had set fires that swept swathes of forests mainly in the coastal province of Latakia, the ancestral home of Syrian President Bashar al Assad, the justice ministry said on Thursday . Although executions are common in the tightly run country with a powerful security apparatus, it is rare to publicise such a large number of executions on a single day. The justice ministry statement said tens of fires swept forests and farmland and burnt homes in dozens of villages and towns in Latakia and Tartous provinces and also the central province of Hama.

  • Severe storms break out across the Ohio Valley, causing damage

    A storm system swept through the Great Lakes and Ohio Valley on Oct. 21, with heavy rain, wind, lightning and reported tornadoes that left destruction in their wake.

  • China’s hypersonic glider weapons test threatens to drive new arms race

    Analysis: China recently tested a nuclear-capable manoeuvrable missile and Russia and the US have their own programmes Military vehicles carrying the DF-17 hypersonic ballistic missile, capable of flying at five times the speed of sound, are seen during a parade in Beijing in October 2019. Photograph: Xinhua News Agency Handout/EPA A new focus on hypersonic glider weapons, after a reportedly successful Chinese test, is helping drive an arms race that is eclipsing hopes of a return to disarmament

  • Cowboys owner Jerry Jones ‘feels good’ about Dak Prescott’s status for Vikings matchup

    Cowboys owner Jerry Jones feels good about the status of QB Dak Prescott for Week 8 against the Vikings.

  • Navy engineer's wife detained in conspiracy case, despite argument against

    Diana Toebbe's lawyers argued the feds had no evidence she knew of her husband's plans to sell nuclear submarine secrets to a foreign nation.