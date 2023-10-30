Tijuana turf war: CJNG, Sinaloa Cartel battle for control of US/Mexico border city

U.S. border patrol agents, lower left, stand guard on the U.S. side of the border wall, while commuters drive in Tijuana, Mexico, right, on Dec. 6, 2018.

MEXICO CITY — The white blanket hanging above a Tijuana road held a scrawled message for all to see — but particularly city leaders.

“Enough of your preference for your Sinaloa Cartel partners … we have you fully located,” it read. “Remember that bullets do not bounce off public officials.”

The threat earlier this month was allegedly signed by the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG,) one of Mexico’s most powerful criminal groups and a primary trafficker of fentanyl into the U.S. The country's other major drug ring — the Sinaloa Cartel — is a CJNG rival.

The warning was yet another threat directed at local leaders in the border city, and a sign that turf wars between cartels are no longer exclusive to each other.

The message specifically targeted the secretary of the municipal government and the head of the Tijuana city council. Days later, three men were arrested and charged with terrorism related to the incident, according to authorities there.

"The investigation is already at the state Attorney General's Office, so they will be the ones who have to rule out whether or not the detainees belong to organized crime or a political entity," Tijuana’s mayor Montserrat Caballero said.

Still, this kind of threat wasn’t new for the mayor.

It’s been four months since she made the decision to move with her son to a military barracks in the city after receiving multiple threats from armed groups.

Tijuana Mayor Montserrat Caballero speaks during an interview in Tijuana, Mexico, on Aug. 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

“Here’s where I’m going to live. I’m very grateful to the National Guard. This is the dining room…” Caballero says on a social media video she posted while touring her new military house.

“A large majority (of Tijuana) does not see it positively,” Victor Clark Alfaro, director of the Binational Center for Human Rights in Tijuana, said of the mayor's decision.

“The first thing someone from the city said is that, well, if she leaves, then where will all the citizens go to live? Do we all fit in the barracks?”

Tijuana’s former police chief Alberto Capella said it sends a sign of uncertainty to city residents.

“If you are truly threatened, you don't go out and victimize yourself and tell on social media that you are going to do that. You just do it, and it's over. What is the need to announce it?” Capella asked.

Tijuana has been at the top of the news in Mexico for cartel threats to not only public officials, but also musical artists such as Peso Pluma, a 24-year-old Mexican singer that has gained worldwide fame.

A message, also written on a blanket and signed by CJNG, told Peso Pluma to cancel his Oct. 14 concert in Tijuana or “it will be your last show.”

Some of Peso Pluma's songs are from the “narcocorridos” genre, which features ballads often criticized as glorifying Mexico's drug cartels.

Peso Pluma accepts the Artist of the Year, Debut, during the Latin Billboard Awards, Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023, in Coral Gables, Fla. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

In late September, Peso Pluma canceled the Tijuana concert. It instead took place in Chula Vista, California, just north of Tijuana and the border.

Days later, the band Fuerza Regida also canceled its Tijuana show, citing cartel threats, allegedly from CJNG.

A show of cartel power or politics at play?

Cartels don’t hesitate to kill. Experts who study their actions say it’s part of their business model, and threats should be taken seriously.

“From the very beginning, cartels chose to distinguish themselves among the criminal groups by being more brutal, tougher, more brazen, more aggressive than anyone else,” said Vanda Felbab-Brown, a senior fellow in the Strobe Talbott Center for Security, Strategy and Technology at the Brookings Institution in Washington, D.C.

Felbab-Brown said there are two reasons why cartels make a show of their of violence: to intimidate government officials, so they don't have any kind of government challenge; and to intimidate other criminal groups.

And forcing artists to cancel shows is a display of power to the city.

“What the cartels are trying to do is apparently to have social control, to say who is and who is not allowed, and that seems very serious to me because it is no longer the authorities,” making the rules, said Victor Clark, a lecturer in the Latin American Studies Department at San Diego State University.

Capella, the former police chief and current security analyst, sees things a different way, saying the cartels don't have time for such petty business. He puts the blame on politicians playing political games that target their opponents.

"In Tijuana, there are indeed those drug cartels, but their economic activity is so important (to them) that it seems absurd to me that they are worrying about that type of nonsense," Capella said. "I think that they are focused on their business, and all of this is going to make them laugh."

'We have reached a point of no return'

Decapitated bodies, minors killed, kidnapping, extortion and drugs — they're all part of the latest escalation of violence in the city at the doorstep of California.

At a rate of more than 105 homicides per 100,000 residents in 2022, Tijuana has one of the highest murder rates in the world.

So far this year, "there were over 1,000 people killed in the city, most of whom were victims of organized crime groups," Clark said.

“We have reached a point of no return, where violence, after more than 25 years, has become endemic in the region..."

He said the situation is perpetuated by various government officials at all levels who look the other way "because there is a lot of money involved."

Capella said the residents of Tijuana are angry and uncertain about the future.

“It is very unfortunate. There is discouragement, there is a paralysis in terms of social demand due to the enormous terror that crime represents, and we are probably experiencing one of the darkest moments in the history of the city in terms of crime and violence,” he said.

The fight for Tijuana

In the early 1990s, the Arellano Felix cartel controlled the area around Tijuana. But as the years passed and different alliances formed, two Mexican drug cartel powerhouses, the Sinaloa Cartel and the Jalisco New Generation Cartel or CJNG, rose to power and are still battling for dominance.

According to the 2020 National Drug Threat Assessment, the Sinaloa Cartel is one of the oldest and most established drug cartels in Mexico in charge of exporting and distributing wholesale amounts of illegal drugs in the U.S.

CJNG is one of the fastest-growing cartels, manufacturing and distributing large amounts of fentanyl, heroin, methamphetamine and cocaine.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that more than 150 people die every day in the U.S. from drug overdoses related to fentanyl.

It's a drug that is not only killing Americans but has also been used more frequently on the Mexican side of the border.

"According to home care groups in Tijuana, there are more than half a million addicts in the city, and we have 2 million inhabitants, so it’s a huge market for addicts," Clark said. "That's what these two groups are fighting for."

He said Tijuana is a strategic and fundamental place for cartels to operate.

"We are neighbors of California, but in addition, California has communication routes to the entire United States," he explained. "We have an intense crossing of vehicles at the port of entry in the west, which is the port of entry of San Ysidro."

According to the U.S. General Services Administration, the San Ysidro Land Port of Entry is the busiest land port of entry in the Western Hemisphere, with 70,000 northbound vehicles processed each day and 20,000 northbound pedestrians.

Felbab-Brown of the Brookings Institution said it's not just Tijuana that's important, but also the rest of the Baja California peninsula, which is largely uninhabited.

Cartels no longer profit only from drugs. They are also involved in things such as the illegal fishing business, she said, and “outside of Tijuana, you have important ports that connect to the Pacific. You have all kinds of strategic road controls, so the fight is not just over Tijuana, but over the entire internal and international infrastructure.”

Karol Suárez is a Venezuela-born journalist based out of Mexico City. She is a contributing writer to The Courier Journal. Follow her on Twitter at @KarolSuarez_.

