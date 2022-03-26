Tik Tok 'Orbeez Challenge' leads to lock down at Royse City High School

Mar. 25—ROYSE CITY — Royse City High School was placed on lockdown Friday after an event triggered by social media led police to respond to a report of an armed suspect on campus.

No students were injured and the lockdown was lifted Friday morning after police and school officials determined that no students were in danger.

The students were participating in something called the Tik Tok "Orbeez Challenge," in which students use airsoft or BB guns to shoot BBs or pellets at other students, according to authorities.

Royse City police received a report at 8:12 a.m. of an armed subject at Royse City High School. A witness reported observing someone in the high school parking lot pointing a gun at another person.

It was then reported that several people were seen running from the area into the school, according to a news release issued by Royse City Police Chief Kirk Aldridge.

Officers from multiple agencies responded and the school was placed on lockdown.

Upon arrival, officers observed what appeared to be several airsoft pellets lying on the ground in the parking lot where the incident was first reported. Officers and Royse City school administrators quickly identified five students involved, and those students were placed into custody without incident.

An investigation determined the students were participating in the Tik Tok "Orbeez Challenge."

Officers recovered three airsoft rifles, one airsoft pistol and a BB gun from the students.

The students involved could "face serious ramifications for their actions" by the school district. They will not face criminal charges, according to Aldridge.

"The Tik Tok 'Orbeez Challenge' is a senseless and dangerous trend that is disrupting school environments across the country. It also causes a serious strain on law enforcement resources because officers have to respond to each incident like it is an active shooter call," the news release stated.

The Royse City Police Department and the Royse City Independent School District urge parents and guardians to speak with their children about participating in such senseless acts and to discuss the importance of good decision-making.

"Students need to understand that the choices they make today can significantly impact their future," the news release stated.