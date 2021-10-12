TikTok sleuths think Brian Laundrie is hiding in a bunker under his parents' backyard

Tik Tok sleuths think Brian Laundrie may be hiding in an underground bunker beneath his parents’ flower bed based on drone video footage that some say shows a hand sticking out of the soil.

The footage shows Roberta and Chris Laundrie working in their garden at their Florida home before moving inside as soon as they see the drone watching them. In the first few seconds, people claim they can see Roberta Laundrie grab something or give something to a hand that pops up from the dirt, leading them to suspect their fugitive son is hiding in a bunker beneath the backyard. It is unclear when the original footage was taken.

Laundrie has been missing since last month, just before his fiance and traveling partner Gabby Petito was found dead by homicide in Wyoming. There is a federal warrant out for his arrest on charges of credit card fraud, and he is wanted as a "person of interest" in the investigation into the killing of 22-year-old Petito.

Tik Tok account @charlienovasite posted a zoomed-in version of the video captioned, “There is definitely someone there. You cannot change my mind.”

At least three other accounts also posted the footage, prompting thousands of responses and people asking the police to search the backyard.

The @charlienovasite account also posted videos taken by Petito of Brian Laundrie in a van together.

“Look how content he is in small spaces, not needing much room,” the account wrote. “Look at the tools and basic building knowledge the Laundries have. Don’t tell me a hideout under that new garden is impossible.”

Bunker contractors told Fox News it would be possible to construct a subterranean hideout in their yard and that false flower beds could be used to conceal the entrance.

"The possibility of having a bunker there, his parents having a bunker, is absolutely 100% plausible," said Gary Lynch, who runs a contracting company. "However, that being said, it didn't look anything like if a hand came out of the bunker to me."

The Laundrie family's counsel previously said they have nothing to do with their son's disappearance and are worried about his well-being.

"They are concerned about Brian and hope the FBI can locate him," their lawyer said in a statement. "The speculation by the public and some in the press that the parents assisted Brian in leaving the family home or in avoiding arrest on a warrant that was issued after Brian had already been missing for several days is just wrong."

