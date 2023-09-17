Tiki speakeasy yields $10,000 checks for two Anderson theaters

Sep. 17—ANDERSON — Tiki huts and island food had people in a giving mood.

Roughly $20,000 was raised for the benefit of local theaters by Wrecked, a tiki speakeasy hosted by Darla and Gary Sallee of Cirque du Sallee.

The $20,000 was split between The Alley and Mainstage theaters, giving them $10,000 each. Mainstage received an additional $800, which Darla Sallee said is to be used for a new roof.

It was also announced that Mainstage of Madison County Dramatic Players Inc. will receive $85,000 from the City of Anderson's American Rescue Plan funds.

A representative from Mainstage Theatre did not reply to The Herald Bulletin's requests for comment.

Rick Vale, artistic director for the Alley Theatre, said they are thankful for the money but are not sure what they will do with it. He said it could be used for improvements to the light and sound systems.

Vale said he and the Alley's technical director, Kevin Weston, were "pleasantly surprised" with what they received.

"We are very grateful for the generosity of Gary and Darla Sallee," he said.

Follow Caleb Amick on Twitter @AmickCaleb. Contact him at caleb.amick@heraldbulletin.com or 765-648-4254.