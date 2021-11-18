TikTok is up in arms over after a luxury hotel charged a guest $14 for 2 small bowls of steamed white rice

A Tik Tok user with the ID "richlife1688" posted a receipt detailing a room service order of two bowls of steamed rice that cost $13.88. richlife1688/TikTok

TikTokers are fired up over a room service receipt from Singaporean luxury hotel Marina Bay Sands.

The receipt details a purchase of two bowls of steamed white rice for S$18.83

For context, an 11-pound bag of rice at a local Singaporean supermarket is cheaper than one bowl of rice at the hotel.

A TikTok video showing just how much a bowl of rice can cost at one of Singapore's luxury hotels has gotten people all fired up.

The clip, posted by TikTok account "richlife1688," shared a receipt from the purchase of two small bowls of steamed white rice at Singapore's ultra-luxurious Marina Bay Sands hotel, a landmark property that overlooks the island state's glittering business district.

According to the receipt, the bowls of rice, purchased during a stay in August, cost $8 Singapore dollars each, which amounts to $5.90. After taxes, the guest ended up paying S$18.83, or $13.88, all for two bowls of steamed grains.

Comments on the TikTok clip did not take kindly to the price, with one user saying: "MBS rice made out of gold."

Another TikTok user wrote: "I prefer (to) eat grass than pay this price for rice."

Insider verified that the Marina Bay Sands hotel, which serves a variety of Southeast Asian and Asian cuisine on its in-room dining menu, does indeed charge guests S$8 for a bowl of rice. For context, an 11-pound bag of rice in Singapore retails for S$7.30 at local supermarket chain Fairprice — 70 cents less than the hotel's price for one small bowl.

Singapore's luxury hotels are not known for serving up the cheapest fare. Capella Singapore, a five-star hotel on Singapore's balmy Sentosa Island, for one, serves local Hainanese chicken rice at $26.54 before taxes at its The Knolls restaurant. A similar dish of chicken rice sold at Hawker Chan, once known as the world's cheapest Michelin-starred meal, goes for around $2.25 a plate.

