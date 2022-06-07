TikTok's latest effect: customizable avatars that can star in your videos

TikTok
Karissa Bell
·Senior Editor
·1 min read

TikTok will allow users to create and customize animated avatars to star in their videos. The feature, officially called TikTok Avatars, is a lot like Snapchat’s Bitmoji or Apple’s Memoji characters.

Users can customize the look of their avatar by changing its appearance, clothing and other characteristics like piercings and hair texture. The app will have ready-made templates that can be tweaked, or you can start from scratch to create a completely unique avatar. Once the avatar is created, TikTokers can use the character in their videos, with the ability to add different voice effects or animated “reactions.” And, similar to Apple’s Memoji, users can record videos in which their avatar mirrors their own facial expressions and gestures.

TikTok Avatars was first spotted back in February, though the company hadn’t confirmed its existence until now. Though the company is hardly the first to experiment with animated representations of its users, the addition is likely to raise questions about whether TikTok is eyeing a potential metaverse tie-in. For now, the company hasn’t commented on any metaverse plans, but TikTok says it plans to “continue exploring ways to bring Avatars into more TikTok experiences.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Philadelphia Police Searching For Suspect Wanted In Connection To South Street Mass Shooting

    The video provided by Philadelphia police shows what investigators believe may have started the mass shooting. Some may find the video disturbing.

  • OCCK offers free rides in Salina to the Smoky Hill River Festival

    Additional hours have been added to CityGo’s schedule to accommodate River Festival hours as well.

  • The best of Mandy Moore through the years

    Mandy Moore with a remarkable career on so many platforms

  • Apple Maps adds multi-stop navigation routes in iOS 16

    During the WWDC 2022 developers conference on Monday, Apple executives announced that that its Maps app will be receiving a number of feature updates, including one long sought after by users: the ability to add multiple stops to a route.

  • Apple Pay Later will let you make no-interest payments on purchases

    Apple is adding Pay Later functionality to Wallet.

  • iPadOS 16 will feature overlapping windows for the first time

    If you're an iPad user who always wished your tablet could do more, Apple has you in mind this year. At WWDC, the company just unveiled iPadOS 16, the annual update to the company's iPad software.

  • Apple redesigns the MacBook Air with a bigger screen and M2 chip

    Somehow, it's already been almost four years since Apple redesigned the MacBook Air with a Retina display. That laptop got a big performance upgrade in late 2020 as one of the first computers to ship with Apple's M1 silicon, but lately the device has started to feel long in the tooth. As expected, Apple is refreshing the MacBook Air today with a design that's more reminiscent of the 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro models that the company released last fall.

  • The Morning After: Everything important from WWDC 2022

    Apple unveils iOS 16, iPadOS 16, macOS Ventura, the M2 and, of course, a redesigned MacBook Air.

  • Anker charging accessories are up to 40 percent off in one-day Amazon sale

    You can get deals on power banks, wireless chargers and cables.

  • Woman shot beside pool at Columbia apartments that are home to college students, officials say

    Shots were fired at a group of people from outside of the pool area, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department said.

  • Polestar will debut its new electric SUV in October

    Polestar's third electric vehicle, and first SUV, the Polestar 3 EV SUV, will officially debut this October. Preorders open same day with production starting early 2023.

  • 'Widen gaze from Ukraine' to avert famine in Somalia, U.N. agency warns

    The world must "widen its gaze from the war in Ukraine" to prevent Somalia sliding into famine, the United Nations' children's agency said on Tuesday, warning only a third of the $250 million needed to stave off catastrophe had so far been raised. Four consecutive rainy seasons have failed in the Horn of Africa - the worst drought spell in more than 40 years - and a fifth in October-December also looks likely to do so. Drought has combined with a global rise in food and fuel prices, pushed up by the war in Ukraine, to hit millions across the continent, putting food staples out of reach for poor families and killing crops and livestock.

  • Biden should not visit Saudi, meet crown prince, Democratic Rep. Schiff says

    U.S. President Joe Biden should not visit Saudi Arabia or meet its Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who approved an operation to capture or kill murdered journalist Jamal Khashoggi, according to U.S. intelligence, a leading Democratic lawmaker said on Sunday. Khashoggi, a U.S. resident who wrote opinion columns for the Washington Post critical of the prince’s policies, was killed and dismembered in 2018 by operatives linked to the prince in the kingdom's consulate in Istanbul.

  • iOS 16 brings big updates to the lock screen

    Ahead of its official release sometime later this fall, today at WWDC 2022 Apple announced a number of exciting new features heading to iOS 16 including big revamps to the lock screen and notifications.

  • Sony and Honda want to make their EV partnership a standalone business

    Sony and Honda plan to make their EV joint venture a separate business.

  • Here's everything Apple just announced at the WWDC 2022 keynote

    Apple is getting into buy now, pay later; Apple Pay Later will let you split an Apple Pay purchase over four payments with zero interest; Apple says it'll work anywhere Apple Pay works. Apple's big Maps overhaul is coming to a bunch of new places this year, including "France, Switzerland, New Zealand, Belgium, Israel, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, Monaco, Palestinian Territories, Saudi Arabia and the Netherlands."

  • Apple's next-gen CarPlay will better integrate with your car's infotainment system

    Apple is reinventing the driving experience with a new generation of CarPlay features, deeply integrating the functions of the vehicle with your iPhone.

  • Ford Issues A Recall For The Mach-E

    At least they aren’t magically catching fire in garages…

  • Apple dives deeper into autos with software for car dashboard

    CUPERTINO, Calif. (Reuters) -Apple Inc on Monday announced it would more deeply integrate its software into the core driving systems of cars, while the iPhone maker rolled out a slew of features for payments and business collaboration and a pair of new laptops. The announcements at Apple's annual developer conference showed a company that was once an outsider working its way firmly into the mainstream of nearly every screen in day-to-day life. The company whose late 1990s turnaround meant branding itself for rebels and troublemakers spent Monday talking up how to use iPads to collaborate on business presentations and how its software will eventually help display fuel economy on car dashboards.

  • WatchOS 9 adds new modes and watch faces

    During a keynote at Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference, the company debuted the latest version of watchOS, the operating system that runs on the Apple Watch. Apple claimed that it has improved the Apple Watch's ability to detect arterial fibrillation (A-fib), an irregular heartbeat that can lead to blood clots, stroke, heart failure and other heart-related complications. With the arrival of watchOS 9, supported Apple Watch device models can now detect "burden," or how often a person experiences A-fib over a certain amount of time.