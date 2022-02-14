TikTok brings new eyes to Baby Brianna story 20 years later

LAS CRUCES - On what would have been Brianna Lopez's 20th birthday, the story of her brief life is reaching new audiences.

Lopez, who is known by the community as Baby Brianna, was born Feb. 14, 2002 in Las Cruces. She was killed five months later after abuse inflicted by family members.

Over the last year, the story of Lopez's horrific death has been the centerpiece of dozens of TikTok videos.

TikTok is a fast-growing social media platform with more than 1 billion users worldwide. TikTok users upload and share short videos.

Videos recollecting the gruesome details in the Baby Brianna case, utilizing mugshots and pictures of Lopez's body have garnered hundreds of thousands of views.

The TikToks, some of which are inaccurate and show pictures of babies who may not Lopez, is the latest development in Lopez's story.

Brianna died July 19, 2002. Court testimony indicates her death came after a night of being thrown around and raped by her father, Andy Walters, and her uncle, Steven Lopez. Prosecutors maintain Brianna's mother, Stephanie Lopez, was aware of the abuse and did nothing to stop it.

Look back: Baby Brianna birthday celebration planned for Feb. 14

The girl's injuries included two skull fractures as well as broken ribs, legs and an arm. She had numerous bruises and 15 human bite marks on her face and body.

Stephanie Lopez was convicted of two counts of abuse of a child resulting in great bodily harm or death in 2003. She was released from prison in 2016 after serving 13 years. Steven Lopez and Walters — each sentenced to 50-plus years — are still in prison, court records show.

Baby Brianna's death also inspired legislation that created mandatory life sentences for parents, guardians, custodians and persons who are in positions of authority convicted of abusing a child to death. The prosecution of her case, conducted by 3rd Judicial District Attorney Susana Martinez, played a role in Martinez's assertion to the governor's office in 2006.

Story continues

True crime stories

Baby Brianna's story lives on two decades after she died amid the thousands of true crime stories told on the internet. The TikTok videos amass hundreds of thousands of views and likes.

A two-part video titled "The horrific case of Baby Brianna Lopez," garnered 1.5 million views as of Feb. 10. The video features Creator @criminologyandcoffee speaking directly to the camera in front of purported photos of Brianna Lopez.

In the trial of Brianna's family members, prosecutors presented only photos of Brianna post-mortem, telling the Sun-News as the time that no photos of her alive existed. It's not clear whether photos of Brianna alive — such as those presented in many of the TikToks — have surfaced in the past 20 years.

Another video by Creator @truecrimecam shows the creator dosed in red light speaking softly into a tiny microphone as she reviews details of the case. That video collected about 660,000 views as of Feb. 10. One commenter on @truecrimecam's video said that Stephanie Lopez was run out of an unnamed town after she was released from prison. @truecrimecam replied with "good."

Justin Garcia is a public safety reporter for the Las Cruces Sun-News. He can be reached at JEGarcia@lcsun-news.com or on Twitter @Just516garc.

Others are reading:

This article originally appeared on Las Cruces Sun-News: TikTok brings new eyes to Baby Brianna Lopez story 20 years later