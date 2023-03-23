TikTok CEO grilled on Capitol Hill

TikTok's CEO appeared before Congress to address lawmakers' concerns regarding the app's security and ownership. The Manhattan district attorney's office rejected House Republicans' request for testimony about the criminal investigation of former President Donald Trump. And the Sweet 16 begins in the men's NCAA Tournament.

👋 Happy Thursday! Julius here with today's news.

🕷 But first: A new giant spider just dropped. Euoplos dignitas, a "big, beautiful," giant trapdoor spider was discovered in in Australia, and scientists say it's a rare find.

The Short List is a snappy USA TODAY news roundup. Subscribe to the newsletter here.

🌤 What's the weather up to in your neck of the woods? Check your local forecast here.

TikTok CEO defends app's ownership in front of Congress

TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew testified before Congress on Thursday in defense of the social media app amid calls to ban it over national security concerns. Chew said TikTok's plan to protect user data, dubbed "Project Texas," would include a U.S.-based security team that would have access to data and also allow the U.S. government to monitor the operation. Chew also disavowed a proposal for TikTok's Chinese owners to sell their stakes. He said he doesn't think “ownership is the issue,” pointing to other social media companies that have improperly managed data. Read what else was said during Thursday's testimony.

A TikTok ban is gaining support in Congress. Why some say that would hurt free speech.

TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew testifies before the House Energy and Commerce Committee on Thursday.

Manhattan DA rebuffs House GOP request about Trump investigation

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office told three House Republican chairmen their request for testimony about the criminal investigation of Trump had no legitimate basis and represented “an unlawful incursion into New York’s sovereignty.” GOP Reps. Jim Jordan, James Comer and Bryan Steil requested Bragg’s testimony after Trump said he expected to be indicted. Bragg’s general counsel said in a letter the Trump inquiry and information about a pending investigation is confidential under state law, adding that the Justice Department has a longstanding policy against providing nonpublic information about its investigations.

Story continues

What everyone's talking about

The Short List is free, but several stories we link to are subscriber-only. Consider supporting our journalism and become a USA TODAY digital subscriber today.

Suspect in Denver school shooting found dead

The 17-year-old suspect in a shooting that wounded two administrators at a Denver high school was found dead, authorities said. The suspect's body was found in a remote mountain area of Park County, said Park County Sheriff Tom McGraw. He was accused of pulling out a handgun and firing shots as he was patted down for weapons, a daily safety check because of his behavioral problems, authorities said. One of the administrators wounded was released from the hospital Wednesday and the other remained in serious condition, a spokesperson for Denver Health hospital said.

Two west coast powerhouses face off in men's Sweet 16

College hoops fans rejoice: After a few days off, the NCAA Tournament is back Thursday with a quartet of men's Sweet 16 games. The day's marquee matchup is a rematch of an instant classic from the 2021 tournament: No. 2 UCLA vs. No. 3 Gonzaga. The two teams have combined for a 61-10 record this season and feature battle-tested stars – Drew Timme for Gonzaga and the duo of Jaime Jacquez Jr. and Tyger Campbell for UCLA. The game is scheduled to tip off at 9:45 p.m. EDT on CBS. Follow updates on today's matchups here.

Mick Cronin has UCLA thriving , driving for 12th men's basketball national championship.

Can UCLA and Gonzaga deliver another March Madness classic in Sweet 16?

A break from the news

This is a compilation of stories from across the USA TODAY Network. Want this news roundup in your inbox every night? Subscribe to the newsletter here.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: TikTok CEO, NCAA Sweet 16, Trump investigation: Thursday's news