TikTok challenge with toy guns leads to two kids facing charges, Utah police say

A TikTok challenge involving toy guns has left two children facing criminal charges, Utah police said.

Police in Vernal received reports of people being hit by an “Airsoft type weapon” fired by someone in a moving car on Feb. 7, according to a news release.

Two people — both children — were identified by police, and an Orbeez gun was found. The two juveniles will face multiple undisclosed charges, police said. Their ages were not revealed.

Orbeez guns use small circular, orb-like projectiles as ammo, and can reach a lengthy distance.

“Though marketed as a toy, the projectiles are capable of inflicting injury, and firing one at a person is a crime,” Vernal police said.

The two children told police they were taking part in a TikTok challenge involving the toy guns, according to the news release.

Popular TikToks involving the guns show the users surprising their friends by shooting them with the orbs.

“A criminal act being acted out as the result of a challenge IS a crime and often victimizes people or property. These criminal acts will be prosecuted, and come with real consequences and real victims,” police said.

Police said they are looking for more individuals involved in the incident.

Vernal is about 175 miles east of Salt Lake City.

