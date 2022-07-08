TikTok Owner Loses Musical.ly Co-Founder After Edtech Flop

Zheping Huang
2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- One of the brains behind the app that morphed to become TikTok has left its Chinese parent ByteDance Ltd., after Beijing’s year-long regulatory crackdown scuppered an expansion into gaming and education.

Louis Yang, a co-founder of Musical.ly -- the app acquired by ByteDance in 2017 and merged with TikTok -- quit his job at the Beijing-based firm last week, according to a person familiar with the matter. Yang was last in charge of ByteDance’s foray into educational gadgets, which was frustrated by Beijing’s clampdown on online tutoring services and apps last summer, said the person, asking not to be identified discussing private information.

Under his guidance, the company introduced its first hardware product in 2020, a desktop lamp with a built-in touchscreen and voice assistant to help children learn. Sales of the $100 gadget were sluggish and ByteDance has since shut down most of its online education business to comply with Beijing’s tighter regulations on the after-school tutoring industry, laying off hundreds of employees in the process.

ByteDance didn’t respond to a request for comment, while Yang didn’t respond to a LinkedIn message. Chinese tech blog Late Post first reported Yang’s departure.

Similar to fellow Chinese tech leaders Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and Tencent Holdings Ltd., ByteDance is streamlining operations to prioritize profitability ahead of aggressive expansion. Over the past year, the TikTok purveyor also offloaded a stock trading app and disbanded its venture investment arm. It shut down a game development studio acquired just three years ago, slashing more than a hundred jobs in a major setback to its ambitions of challenging Tencent in mobile gaming.

Yang co-created the lip-syncing app Musical.ly with his longtime friend Alex Zhu in 2014, quickly winning over American teens. ByteDance acquired Musical.ly for about $800 million in 2017 when it had 100 million users. ByteDance then folded the app into its own short-video service TikTok in 2018, after failing to get traction in the US market.

Zhu remains a key executive at ByteDance, after temporarily serving as TikTok’s head at one point.

