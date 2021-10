Autoblog

Judging by the company's official Twitter account, it appears that deliveries for the Lucid Air Dream Edition are just getting underway. In the social media post, Lucid Air electric sedans all covered up in protective wrapping are sitting on a delivery truck, seemingly on their way to the driveways of waiting customers. Lucid plans to build 520 Air Dream Edition sedans, each spinning out a total of 1,080 horsepower, a range of 520 miles and carrying an asking price of $169,000.