TikTok Creator with the Local Community to deliver LEGO® Sets to the kids at Le Bonheur Children's Hospital

Memphis, TN --News Direct-- Little Bricks Charity

McapMediaWire - Russell Cassevah; 3x Guinness World Record Holder for walking on LEGO® Bricks Barefoot, President & Founder of LittleBricks Charity and Verified TikTok creator, is teaming up with his TikTok Community and the Greater Memphis Community to deliver hundreds of LEGO® Sets to Le Bonheur Children's Hospital

Event Information (Media Welcome)

What: Live Build Event and interview. Building with Patients in the Family Resource Center

When: 1 pm, Monday, March 13th

Where: Le Bonheur Children's Hospital

848 Adams Ave.

Memphis, TN 38103

Google Map: https://goo.gl/maps/mrZXCxiVoyfdEUXP7

About the Donation

Russell (@LittleBricksCharityGuy) through the nonprofit LittleBricks Charity, is set to deliver roughly 250 LEGO® Sets and products for the kids at Le Bonheur Children's Hospital. The Founder of LittleBricks Charity will drive 14 hours from Chesapeake, Virginia, to deliver these LEGO® Sets to the charity’s 33rd Children’s Hospital in the past 16 months.

“We have so many LEGO® Sets packed up and ready to go. The entire back of our van is filled!” Said Russell, who has been documenting the fundraising journey on TikTok. Cassevah, who quit his job and cashed in his retirement to start LittleBricks Charity, uses his platform to advocate for these exceptional children and fundraise for LittleBricks Charity. “After breaking my second world record, I found my purpose in life. I traded in everything to help build BIG smiles on children that genuinely deserve to smile.”

“This drop-off is extra special.” Cassevah continues, “The staff at Le Bonheur Children's Hospital have opened their hearts and doors.” Russell replied, “We will get a chance to interact with their amazing Child Life team. But, I am most excited to get a chance to build LEGO® Sets with these amazing patients. Since 2020, hospitals have had to follow very tight guidelines for visitors and volunteers. I am so excited to have a chance to extend the playtime and distraction for these amazing families.”

Story continues

Russell’s community on TikTok, which has grown to over 1.1 Million followers, has already raised enough for $3,000 worth of LEGO® Sets that he will be bringing to Memphis this weekend. “I will be raising the remaining funds and telling everyone about how epic Le Bonheur Children's Hospital is at BrickFest LIVE this weekend in Memphis, TN.” Russell expects to raise at least another $2,000 and purchase more LEGO® Sets this weekend in Memphis. “It is so spectacular when communities on social media come together. We have already received donations from all over the world to help “Build BIG Smiles” on these Epic Kids! Now it is time for Tennessee to show the world how epic this area truly is.”

Cassevah and the Child Life Specialists he works with say the donated LEGO® Sets are the most requested toy for hospitalized children. It gives them a mental escape from medical treatments, provides a sense of control, opens lines of communication, makes families smile, and so much more.

About LittleBricks Charity

LittleBricks Charity “Builds BIG Smiles” by delivering LEGO® Sets to hospitalized children across the U.S. and Canada. Founded in 2019, the 501(c)(3) nonprofit is headquartered in Chesapeake, Virginia. LittleBricks Charity is in the process of fundraising to deliver LEGO and LEGO based Build Experiences to over 75,000 hospitalized children. Raising the mental health of families that truly deserve to smile. To donate or nominate your child, visit LittleBricksCharity.org. LittleBricks Charity is not sponsored or endorsed by the LEGO® Group.

Media Contact:

LittleBricks Charity, 757-667-0753, media@littlebrickscharity.org

Le Bonheur Children's Hospital, David.Henson@lebonheur.org

LEGO® and the LEGO® logo are trademarks of The LEGO Group® of companies that do not sponsor, authorize, or endorse LittleBricks Charity or this event.

Contact Details

Russell Cassevah

media@littlebrickscharity.org

Company Website

https://www.littlebrickscharity.org/

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/tiktok-creator-with-the-local-community-to-deliver-lego-r-sets-to-the-kids-at-le-bonheur-childrens-hospital-290312618