TikTok Creator Rory Teasley Allegedly Choked to Death by Boyfriend

Rory Teasley

TikTok creator Rory Teasley has died after police say his boyfriend of 10 years strangled him during a fight about a video game.

Authorities were called to an apartment in the Detroit suburb of Pontiac by Teasley’s boyfriend, Jovo Watkins, 31, who had called 911 and said he and Teasley, 28, had fought, local TV station WDIV reports.

Police told the outlet that when they got there, Watkins told officers that Teasley was “sleeping” on the couch. They found Teasley unconscious and not breathing. He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The fight started while the two were playing the video game Overwatch, which is a multiplayer shooter game by Blizzard Entertainment. Authorities said that during the fight Watkins choked Teasley to death.

“We see far too often across the country these days when people resort to violence over trivial and insignificant disagreements,” Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said, according to WDIV. “There is never a reason where violence is acceptable over a disagreement. Those who do so will be held accountable.”

Watkins was detained at the Oakland County Jail without bond. He’s been charged with second-degree murder, police told the TV station. Watkins due in court on January 18.

Teasley was known on TikTok as @too2pump4tv. He posted comedy and dance videos, according to the New York Post. He had a following of more than 200,000 and had millions of views.

Last Thursday, Teasley posted what would be his last video. In it, the TikTok creator parodied the troubles of turning 30.