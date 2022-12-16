TikTok to cut staff in Russia - RIA

FILE PHOTO: Illustration shows TikTok app logo
·1 min read

(Reuters) - Social media company TikTok said on Friday it would cut its Russian staff numbers after the company suspended key services for Russian users earlier this year, the RIA Novosti news agency reported, citing the company's press office.

"This year, we were forced to take a number of decisions regarding the operation of our service in Russia and now, unfortunately, we have had to reduce the number of employees in the country," the company said in a statement to RIA.

Chinese-owned video app TikTok suspended livestreaming and new uploads in Russia after Moscow introduced strict new media censorship following its invasion of Ukraine in February.

(Reporting by Reuters)

Recommended Stories

  • Cancer researchers question antitrust arguments against Illumina-Grail deal

    U.S. and European antitrust enforcers want to unwind gene sequencing leader Illumina Inc's purchase of cancer test company Grail, saying the two would stifle competition in a critical area of medicine, but some cancer researchers say it's far too early to make that assessment. Illumina is the leading maker of high-speed genomic sequencing systems that can examine fragments of DNA found in blood or other samples for use in everything from solving crimes to drug research. Antitrust regulators argue that Illumina, whose sequencers are being used by companies, hospitals and research centers, could unfairly prioritize Grail in the race to create tests for the early detection of multiple types of cancer.

  • US Senate approves bill to ban TikTok on government devices

    The No TikTok on Government Devices Act that was introduced by Senator Josh Hawley (R-Missouri) has just crossed a major milestone.

  • Jack Dorsey Gives Decentralized Social Network Nostr 14 BTC in Funding

    The former Twitter CEO has donated roughly 14 BTC worth $245,000 to fund Nostr's development, after recently publishing his views on a native internet protocol for social media.

  • The FBI’s Cybersecurity Program for Critical Infrastructure Was Hacked

    A hacker has breached an FBI program dedicated to critical infrastructure cybersecurity and is now selling access to its data on the dark web.

  • Buy These 5 Tech Stocks That Have Lost Half Their Value

    Here's a sneak peek into five tech companies, Shopify (SHOP), Datadog (DDOG), Zscaler (ZS), Cloudflare (NET) and Twilio (TWLO), which hold strong fundamentals to grow in the near term.

  • Rubio urges U.S. to deny request for undersea internet cable connecting Miami and Cuba

    Florida Sen. Marco Rubio is urging the Federal Communications Commission to deny a request to extend a submarine internet cable connection between South Florida and Cuba, the first of its kind, because of the risk that the Cuban government could use it for intelligence purposes.

  • Rackspace Ransomware Outage Continues Nearly 2 Weeks After It Started

    Rackspace says it is nearing completion of its investigation into the incident, which has caused email problems for thousands of customers.

  • Meta halts construction of two data centres in Denmark

    Meta Platforms Inc has halted construction of two data centres in Odense, Denmark, and will instead focus on a new type of data centre used for artificial intelligence (AI), a spokesperson said on Thursday. Facebook-owner Meta already has two large data centres in Odense, but only one of the three other centres currently under development there will be completed. "Over the past month, we have announced a number of measures to make us a more streamlined organisation," Meta spokesperson Peter Münster told Reuters.

  • Meta Shelves Data Center Expansion Plans In Denmark

    Meta Platforms, Inc (NASDAQ: META) terminated its 2.4 billion kroner ($342 million) August contract with Per Aarsleff Holding A/S for constructing two new data centers in Odense, Denmark. Meta operated two large data centers in its Odense campus and will likely finish a third in the next year, Bloomberg reports. The canceled project would have built two additional buildings for housing servers and was likely for inauguration by 2025. Also Read: Meta Aborts Division Meant For Satellite And Drone

  • Biden administration plans to blacklist over 30 Chinese companies: report

    The U.S. Department of Commerce plans to add over 30 Chinese companies to a trade blacklist next week, according to a new report.

  • DOJ Seizes Dozens of Websites as Part of Global Cyberattack-for-Hire Scheme

    The Department of Justice announced on Wednesday it took down 48 internet domains and charged six people who allegedly offered cyberattack-for-hire services. The defendants are each charged with allegedly offering booter services and operating at least one website that offered distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) services as well as subscriptions that varied in length and attack volume.

  • Self-Custodial Onboarding Will Be the Norm in Web3's 2023

    By making sure users have self-custodial options easily available within their own services, Web3 projects can help the industry rise to safer standards.

  • Elon Musk and Twitter Aren't Alone In Trying To Get Out Of Paying For Unused Office Space

    Elon Musk is known as an innovator and a lightning rod. Still, his recent actions at Twitter Inc. are not that different from any other corporate owner or CEO dealing with a declining workforce. Musk, Twitter’s new owner, stopped paying rent on the company’s San Francisco headquarters as part of a strategy to get a better lease deal. According to The New York Times, Musk is trying to get his building’s owners to rework the company’s long-term leases, which house a drastically reduced workforce.

  • WhatsApp Pay India chief quits within months of taking charge

    Vinay Choletti, head of WhatsApp's India payment business, has quit the firm within four months in the role, marking the latest in a series of domestic senior-level departures at parent company Meta Platform Inc. "As I move on to my next adventure, I strongly believe that WhatsApp has the power to phenomenally transform digital payments and financial inclusion in India and I look forward to seeing it leverage its potential in the coming years," Choletti wrote on LinkedIn late Tuesday. WhatsApp's India head Abhijit Bose, Meta's public policy director in India Rajiv Aggarwal and Meta's India head Ajit Mohan had resigned in November.

  • Parsing LastPass' data breach notice

    Two weeks ago, the password manager giant LastPass disclosed its systems were compromised for a second time this year. Back in August, LastPass found that an employee's work account was compromised to gain unauthorized access to the company's development environment, which stores some of LastPass' source code. LastPass CEO Karim Toubba said the hacker's activity was limited and contained, and told customers that there was no action they needed to take.

  • The differences among grid, cloud, edge, and fog computing

    Years before cloud computing utterly revolutionized where and how we could access technology, there were regional, national, and even global “grids” handling huge datasets for researchers, without requiring heavy-duty machinery in each of their labs.

  • Web3 Community Platform Console Launches Beta to Fix 'Broken' Social Networks

    The decentralized, privacy-forward startup hopes to address the challenges Web3 communities face on other social networks like spam, bots and reckless crypto shilling.

  • Microsoft seeks to bring internet to millions in Africa by satellite

    Microsoft announced plans Wednesday to bring internet access via satellite to 10 million people, half of them in Africa, as part of efforts to bridge a digital divide with the developing world.

  • Aztec Network takes on encrypted blockchains with $100M round led by a16z

    Aztec Network, a privacy layer for web3, has raised $100 million in a Series B round led by Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), the startup’s co-founders Zac Williamson and Joe Andrews exclusively told TechCrunch. “At a high level, Aztec is an encrypted version of Ethereum,” Andrews said. Aztec Network launched Aztec Connect, an ecosystem that integrates with Ethereum DeFi protocols like Aave, Lido and Element Finance, in July 2021.

  • TikTok tests landscape videos in major shake-up

    The world's fastest-growing social media platform has become known globally for its vertical format.