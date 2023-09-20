TikTok Debunked: Is the 'egg diet' a safe way to lose weight? An expert weighs in

Welcome to TikTok Debunked, a series where Yahoo Canada digs into the truth behind popular TikTok health, beauty and food trends.

TikTok's obsession with health, food and lifestyle can often be motivating, inspiring and exciting.

From drinking chia seed water to lose weight, or using berries to naturally dye your hair, the app is a place for people to learn new tips and tricks on the daily.

On the other hand, some viral trends can be questionable. One of those fads is the "10-day egg diet," where people mainly eat eggs for 10 days in a row to help them lose weight. The fad has been around for years, but had a resurgence this year.

But, is the diet safe and sustainable? Should you try it? Read on for everything you need to know, including a dietitian's opinion.

The claim — and how it started

For 10 days straight, dieters eat mainly eggs for three meals a day. The trend does allow apples, oatmeal and green tea, but it focuses on egg consumption.

In one of the most viral videos of the trend posted by @mercygirldevell, receiving 1.8 million views, the creator a three boiled eggs and green tea for breakfast, three more boiled eggs and an apple for lunch and plain oatmeal for dinner.

"Lose 10kg in 10 days with me," the user wrote on the screen, referring to the trend's supposed capacity to help you lose weight quickly.

Context

The TikTok search "egg diet" has over 191 million views, with videos from dietitians, fitness fanatics and curious users trying out the trend.

Despite the popularity of the diet, some TikTokers and health experts expressed concern that it fuels restrictive eating and eating disorders. For example, TikTok user @oaklandgrammy explained in a video, which garnered over 300,000 views, the egg diet resulted in body dysmorphia and obsessive behaviour about food and exercise. Personal trainer @adampoehlmann_pt agreed, saying the fad can cause unhealthy relationships with food and lead to unsustainable weight loss.



What TikTok users are saying

On TikTok, users were either for or against the diet.

On one side, some TikTokers said the diet helped them quickly lose weight.

"I did this to lose weight for a family wedding, and it really did work!" wrote one user in the comments.

"It's hard, but trust the process because the egg diet worked for me," shared someone else.

On the other hand, many people wondered about the safety of the diet and whether you still receive all your required nutrients.

"There's no way this is a good idea? There's not enough protein, or iron, or other vitamins and minerals, right?" penned a TikToker.

"No way I could eat eggs all day for 10 days. Is this even verified by science? Why not just go into a calorie deficit to lose weight instead?" asked another.

An expert weighs in

Yahoo Canada spoke to registered dietitian and food influencer Abbey Sharp to get to the bottom of the trendy diet.

In her opinion, this is just another example of a "mono diet" that helps to prevent overeating.

"You're going to eat the bare minimum number of eggs to numb the hunger which is likely to result in a significant calorie deficit," Sharp explained

While eggs are incredibly nutritious — a source of protein, healthy fats, vitamins A, D and E, choline, iron and folate — Sharp said eating mostly eggs isn't the way to go.

"The bigger issue is that consuming an excess of eggs displaces other important nutrients that you can't get from eggs, like fibre," she revealed.

Moreover, the dietitian explained there's no such thing as a "perfect food" that offers all the nutrients your body needs to thrive.

Specifically, limiting your diet can "increase the risk of malnutrition or under-nutrition" and can be "disruptive to the gut microbiome which depends on diet diversity," according to Sharp. This could also lead to constipation due to the lack of fibre.

Sharp added the diet is unsustainable as once you stop eating eggs, you'll gain all the weight back.

As such, she said it's not a safe or nutritious way to shed pounds. Instead, she recommends people follow a balanced diet that includes fibre rich carbs, protein and healthy fats.

Is it debunked?

Eggs are a versatile and tasty option for many people. From omelettes to quiches and more, it's a breakfast (or lunch) staple around the globe.

However, after digging into the "10-day egg diet," Yahoo Canada has debunked this trend.

This is because eating mostly eggs for a period of time is an unsustainable weight loss method, and doesn't offer all the essential nutrients your body needs to thrive.

Sharp wants readers to know that while TikTok is a great place to find food ideas and inspiration, you should always take the app with a grain of salt.

"Most creators on TikTok are not credible nutrition professionals. And even if they are, it's impossible to give individualized advice or advice in enough context to build out a plan that will uniquely work for you," she concluded.

