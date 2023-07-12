TikTok Debunked: What is 'Ozempic butt' and who's at risk? An expert explains

Ozempic was initially created to help people with type 2 diabetes regulate their blood sugar and manage appetite.

"Ozempic butt" is one of the side effects to be linked to the type 2 diabetes drug. Yahoo Canada investigates. (TikTok/@jocelyngarcia3514; Getty Images)

While those tricks involve mixing up superfood concoctions, one of the latest social media trends stems from a popular medication — and its unwanted side effects.

On TikTok, a user went viral for saying Ozempic gave her a loose, saggy butt. So, we wondered — what is "Ozempic butt," and does the drug really cause flabby skin?

Read on for everything you need to know about the ordeal, backed up by an expert.

The claim — and how it started

On TikTok, many people have claimed Ozempic gave them "saggy" butts. One of those users is @jocelyngarcia3514, who posted her weight loss journey with Ozempic on the app.

In one of her viral videos, Jocelyn said her butt had "loose skin and cellulite" shortly after starting Ozempic. "Nothing to brag about. It’s just loose skin," she added.

Essentially, since starting Ozempic, many TikTokers have experienced loose and flabby skin on their butt and face due to losing weight very quickly, combined with poor skin elasticity.

Context

Ozempic is a popular medication initially created to help people with Type 2 diabetes regulate their blood sugar and manage appetite.

However, it’s been drawing attention — sometimes off-label — after it was discovered that significant weight loss was a side effect of the drug.

While "Ozempic butt" has been taking over the internet, many people have also reported experiencing "Ozempic face," which leaves loose skin and a gaunt appearance on their face.

The search term "weight loss Ozempic" has received over 471 million views on TikTok, with Ozempic users and medical professionals giving their take on the topic.

What TikTok users are saying

Under Jocelyn's video, many TikTokers commented positive and encouraging things about her Ozempic weight loss journey.

"Wow, this is amazing good for you! Glad you found a solution to your weight loss," wrote one app user.

"You can work on tightening up your flabby skin in the gym. Point is you're getting the weight off!," said another.

"I gotta try this Ozempic thing for myself," shared someone else.

On the other hand, TikToker @adrian.the.fitnesscoach posted a video saying Ozempic probably isn't the best weight loss tool because essentially, the drug suppresses your appetite. Once you stop the medication, it's likely you'll gain back the weight.

"Do it the right way through proper nutrition and I promise you you'll lose weight a lot easier," he said.

"Dude yep! If you eat right and exercise you won't get Ozempic butt or face because your skin will tone up," replied a fan in the comments.

"Ozempic made my butt flat and saggy so I wish I did this instead," penned another.

Ozempic may cause weight loss, but is it a safe way to shed pounds? (Photo via Getty Images)

An expert weighs in

To get an expert's opinion on the topic, Yahoo Canada spoke to Dan Burton, a Weight Management Specialist and the founder of Health Evolved.

When asked about "Ozempic butt," Burton pointed to a wider systemic issue at hand.

"I feel this is part of a bigger systemic issue of how our society is hyper focused on what an individual's body looks like, versus what is on the inside," he revealed.

The health expert added Ozempic can make a big impact on the lives of people who are trying to manage obesity. To him, headlines like "Ozempic butt" are sensationalized and cause people to feel bad about themselves for their weight.

Our society is hyper focused on what an individual's body looks like versus what is on the inside.Dan Burton

That said, Burton explained loose skin is a normal reaction to weight loss by any method — whether it be through diet and exercise, or drugs like Ozempic.

"If a person goes on Ozempic and they lose enough weight, they can develop loose skin. However, it is not Ozempic that is causing it specifically, it's the loss of a significant amount of weight that leads to loose skin," he said.

Burton added our skin has similar properties to an elastic band. When fat is removed through weight loss, it becomes overstretched and unable to snap back to its original form.

To him, it's important to remember that saggy skin on any area of the body has been happening for years through various weight loss drugs or fad diets, not just from Ozempic.

To help prevent loose skin from Ozempic, Burton recommends people exercise and lift weights. (Photo via Getty Images)

However, he believes the people most likely to experience "saggy butts" are Ozempic users with "a larger amount of fat and/or weight loss from their gluteal region."

Is it debunked?

In summary, Ozempic is a drug that's often used for weight loss. While many TikTokers have seen dramatic transformations, it also comes with saggy skin — especially on their butts.

After investigating the trend, Burton revealed weight loss in general — not just from Ozempic — can cause someone's skin to become loose and flabby.

With this in mind, Yahoo Canada has partially debunked the trend. While taking the drug can cause "Ozempic butt," it's actually rapid weight loss that causes the effect, not the medication itself.

If you experience saggy skin as a result of taking Ozempic, Burton has some tips to treat it.

"Hit the weights. Build some muscle. This will help to fill out areas where loose skin might develop," he said.

"Plus, lifting weights and building muscle is great for your health and can help with weight maintenance."

