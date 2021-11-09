A TikTok Exposed the Judgement & Fatphobia Men Deal With in Gay Bars

Ziggi Tyler video

TikToker Ziggi Tyler recently shared a video that has struck a chord with people across social media.

In the video, Tyler tells viewers that he’s worked up the nerve to go to a gay bar by himself for the very first time — and he’s “very excited.” The video cuts to a close-up of him drinking a cocktail and looking around nervously. Tyler says that people have been giving him dirty looks, but, despite that, he’s spotted a cute guy he wants to approach and talk to. He decides to go for it. From there, the video cuts to Tyler, now outside the club, visibly crying while walking down the street.

“I didn’t even finish my drink, I just straight up left,” he says. “I walked up to this dude I thought was cute and I was trying to like say, ‘hi.’ And he said I was too fucking fat to try to be flirting with people,” he said with a sob. “So I just left. And so definitely, definitely not going to be doing that by myself again.”

It’s a truly heartbreaking video that anyone who’s ever put themselves out there only to be rejected, or who’s felt judged for their appearance, can identify with.

Knowing this, it’s hardly a surprise that the video went viral, first on TikTok then again on Twitter, and that the internet had opinions.

Many people responded with kindness, offering their support to Tyler.

To see his hopeful optimism crushed like that - really hurt my heart. I hope he is ok...people are just mean for no damn reason. — Cornelia (@TaylorMadeCori) November 8, 2021

This was painful to watch. I really hope he’s doing okay. — Sexy & Blessed (@JayAyeBae) November 8, 2021

Oh god, I just want give him a giant hug. — Kaylara's Bringing You Cold Cases (@Kaylara0wl) November 8, 2021

This is why I stay home. There’s nothing in a gay bar for me.



Sending this being so much love! You stepped out of your comfort zone and it didn’t work out, but that’s ok. There’s so many of us rooting for you and wishing you good things from afar. — Young Terrance Cadbury (@TerryDugas) November 9, 2021

Others said this was evidence of issues in the gay community.

Seriously hate the duality of the gay community, preach acceptance love and wholesomeness, but will tear you down for being too dark, asian, fem, fat not white, not muscled. It's



I feel for this guy, he doesn't deserve any of this. No one does! If I could give him a hug — Mr.Deezy #Returnal Stan | #FamilyofGamers (@ExpSevDavis) November 8, 2021

For all the people saying this isn't the gay community please open your eyes it very much so is and has been for a very long time. — and I killed sparky too (@phatqueer) November 8, 2021

I’m beyond disgusted. I would’ve loved to have a drink with him! He’s adorable & deserves a good guy to treat him right ! I have the same fear about going to bars and clubs alone so I understand his pain. Screw the community on being judge mental towards bigger men! — albie. (@OneAndOnlyAlbie) November 9, 2021

And some took a more skeptical view of the video.

So just because he went to a bar and got rejected by someone he thought was cute and now we are blaming the gay community lol? — Passion Fruit Papî (@iamachak_) November 9, 2021

Sooo he went to the bar for the first time , decided to record it and this happens ? I’m not saying it’s a lie but it seems real coincidental. pic.twitter.com/MIGbhgDyrT — IS△I∀H (@EyeZay_Uh) November 9, 2021

Tyler himself responded when he saw it blowing up on Twitter, expressing his gratitude for those who had reached out with kind words for him.