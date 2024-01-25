TikTok food star Keith Lee is coming to North Texas. He wants your help on where to go

Keith Lee is one of TikTok’s most popular creators and his food reviews have changed the lives of several restaurant owners across the country.

Lee has been on a food tour across the United States spanning 10 cities over the past seven months, and on Tuesday he announced Dallas-Fort Worth would be his next stop.

“So without further ado, the next city on the Keith Lee family food tour is Dallas, Texas. We Coming,” said Lee.

Lee’s tour has seen him visit Houston, Chicago, Atlanta, Los Angeles, Detroit and New Orleans among other cities.

Lee explained that after not having the best time on his last two stops he was adding three categories to his food tours so they could be more productive.

“What I mean by that is gonna have three categories of restaurants that we go to. One being our target audience, which is restaurants that have great food, great customer service, but can use the marketing. Two being local favors that highlight the food scene in each city, voted on directly by the locals,” said Lee, “ Number three is restaurants from different backgrounds, different cultures, and different ethnicities. So that way the spots that we go to in each city are more diverse.”

Lee said fans wanting to help pick which local restaurants he goes to can go to his Instagram story to vote.

Lee is massively popular on TikTok with 15.7 million followers on the app and his reviews have helped change the trajectory of struggling restaurants.