TikTok’s former gaming unit head to launch blockchain game development tool

Former TikTok game division executive Jason Fung is starting up a blockchain-based game developer, Meta0, to allow transfer of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) between different blockchains, according to a Reuters report on Tuesday.

See related article: Game theory: What’s holding back an explosion of play-to-earn?

Fast facts

According to its product proposal, Meta0 aims to allow developers to take advantage of the strengths of different blockchains, such as utilizing both Solana’s high-speed and low-cost transactions and Ethereum’s strengths in security and DeFi services.

Fung said he left TikTok after seeing an opportunity to provide a solution to the current segregated development infrastructures for blockchain game makers.

Fung has held executive positions at various tech firms, most recently as global head of TikTok’s gaming team, and previously he led Electronic Arts and Alibaba Group’s eSports.

As CEO of the startup, Fung will seek partnerships with game developers, channel partners, and blockchains, and lead overall strategy, marketing, fundraising and day-to-day operations, according to a separate press release.

The company has closed its first round of investment and is looking to raise further capital through token offerings, and from venture firms and strategic investors, Fung said in the Reuters report.

Fung said Meta0 has another founder along with six staffers at present but no further details were given, according to Reuters.

See related article: NFTs may be the next killer app for video games, but some traditional players object