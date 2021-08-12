TikTok hopes to help teenagers work, rest and sleep

·2 min read
TikTok
TikTok

TikTok has announced a series of changes it says are designed to protect its teenage users' wellbeing.

Users aged 13-15 will not receive push notifications from 21:00 - and for 16- and 17-year-olds, from 22:00.

This is to help them focus on work, study, relaxation and sleep, the video-sharing app says.

It is also changing its default settings so 16- and 17-year-olds will have to opt in to receive direct messages.

Privacy settings

"We want to help our younger users in particular develop positive digital habits early on," TikTok said.

A previous announcement from TikTok restricted direct messaging to over-16s only.

Now, for 16- and 17-year-olds, direct messaging will be set to "no-one" by default, meaning "to message others, they will need to actively switch to a different sharing option".

Existing users will be asked to to review and confirm their privacy settings the next time they send a message.

Additionally, the company says, before they can post their first TikTok, under-16s will now be asked to choose to whom to make their videos visible:

  • their followers

  • only friends

  • just themselves

The head of online child safety at the National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children, Andy Burrows, welcomed the new measures, saying TikTok was showing "industry leadership" and the move would reduce opportunities for offenders to groom children.

But he pointed to regulation that he said was behind new safety features announced by several tech giants in recent weeks.

For example, Google announced ways to remove images of children from image search results and changes to its YouTube Kids product. Apple, meanwhile, is introducing new ways to detect child sexual abuse material and to warn parents if their children receive or send sexually explicit material.

"The raft of safety announcements we have seen in recent weeks have been driven by the Age Appropriate Design Code coming into force next month and shows the positive impact regulation has on children's safety," Mr Burrows said.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Amazon Prime Video Opens Emmy-Themed FYC Free Coffee Truck (EXCLUSIVE)

    Amazon Prime Video is hoping to caffeinate your Emmy vote via pop-up For Your Consideration a coffee truck activation around Los Angeles. The mobile coffee truck, promoting Prime Video’s Emmy nominations, will be stationed around town from Aug. 13 to Aug. 17, leading up to Phase Two Emmy voting (which starts Aug. 19). The free […]

  • TikTok reinforces privacy controls for teenagers

    Chinese-owned short video-sharing app TikTok on Thursday announced stricter privacy controls for teenagers, seeking to address criticism that it has failed to protect children from hidden advertising and inappropriate content. Owned by China's ByteDance, TikTok has grown rapidly around the world, particularly among teenagers. TikTok said the changes, targeted at users aged 13 to 17 years old, will be rolled out globally over the coming months.

  • Spooked by new laws, tech doubles down on kids' privacy

    Tech giants are scrambling to update their privacy rules for young users in order to comply with new regulations from the United Kingdom focused on teens' online privacy and wellbeing.Why it matters: Historically, when Europe passes new data laws, the U.S. and other Western countries have eventually followed suit. So it's likely that the U.K.'s pending Age Appropriate Design Code will set a new global standard for the treatment of children's data.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Ma

  • Vaccine Outrage: Why the Delta Variant’s ‘Sudden Doom Effect’ Is Making Us Snap

    We’ve tried being resilient. We’ve tried having rational conversations with friends and family members about the importance of vaccines and face masks. We are long out of f--ks to give. Now what?

  • Beyoncé talks about setting boundaries and healing 'generational trauma'

    “I’ve fought to protect my sanity and my privacy because the quality of my life depended on it,” the music icon told Harper's Bazaar.

  • Embrace fear: Free climber scales another London skyscraper

    Embrace the fear or risk death. “I know how to get into that mindset, I know how to not be overwhelmed by fear but to control it and utilize it, and use it to my advantage, and that’s what I do every single climb and that’s what I did today,” he said after climbing the 23-story Unex Tower in the east London district of Stratford. King-Thompson, who was jailed two years ago after climbing London's tallest building, The Shard, says he's trying to raise awareness about climate change following flooding in London last month.

  • Mayim Bialik on mental health

    Mayim Bialik on mental health

  • The #1 Cause of Memory Loss, Say Experts

    Losing your memory can be a frightening prospect, especially if it strikes you seemingly out of nowhere. For example, "brain fog"—an inability to concentrate or remember certain things—has been in the news a lot of late as it is often linked to lingering symptoms of COVID-19. Long COVID is one of many possibilities for memory loss, along with diet and stress, or increased physical inflammation."There are a multitude of causes of memory loss, from unmanaged minds to trauma's to excessive stress t