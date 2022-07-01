TikTok influencer exposed breasts to boys at pool for livestream, Georgia cops say

A TikTok influencer is facing child exploitation charges after a video on the social media platform “appeared to show an adult female expose her breast to two young boys,” according to Georgia investigators.

The Pike County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest Thursday, June 30, after “numerous complaints” were filed against the suspect, according to a news release.

Detectives say the 30-year-old Georgia woman “was reported to have been at a residence in Pike County when she purposefully exposed her breasts in a provocative manner to two minor children while streaming live on social media.”

The suspect has more than “260,000 followers on TikTok,” Newsweek reports.

Two county sheriffs investigated the case before determining it happened in Pike County, officials said.

The Troup County Sheriff’s Office says it learned June 28 of a TikTok video that “appeared to show” a woman exposing “her breast to two young boys in a swimming pool.”

“Other people can also be heard in the background and seen in the video. After a diligent investigation, it has been determined that this act occurred in another county,” Troup County officials said in a June 29 release.

The suspect, who lives in LaGrange, was arrested on a warrant for felony “computer or electronic pornography and child exploitation,” Pike County officials said.

“She is currently incarcerated and awaiting a bond hearing.”

TikTok is a social media platform that shares “15-second videos shot on mobile devices or webcams,” Investopedia reports.

The suspect addressed the accusations in a TikTok video, saying she “made a really, really bad mistake” and “a really bad decision.”

However, in a different video, she appeared to defend herself by saying: “It is not my responsibility to parent someone else’s child, if the parent is right there.”

