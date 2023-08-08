TikTok influencer ‘Sassy Trucker’ allowed to leave Dubai after arrest for ‘shouting’ in public

Tierra Allen on her social media channel ‘The Sassy Trucker' (The Sassy Trucker via Fox 26)

Influencer Tierra Allen, known online as “Sassy Trucker,” is headed home after being stuck in Dubai after being arrested for “shouting” in public.

Ms Allen, a Houston resident, was arrested in May following an altercation, which allegedly violated local morality laws. She was reportedly arguing with a car rental employee following a minor fender bender.

Her mom told Fox 26 at the time that following the minor car accident, her daughter went to the car rental company to get her ID, credit card and some other personal items.

She added that Ms Allen “found out she could only receive those items if she paid an undisclosed amount of money” and alleged that the employee dealing with her daughter was “very aggressive” and “screaming at her”.

According to the nonprofit “Detained in Dubai,” Ms Allen “was facing charges that could potentially result in up to two years in prison.” The organisation added that the influencer was “notified of a civil case registered against her, seeking at least $10,000 in damages including the accumulated impound fees.”

The CEO of the organisation posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, writing of her plans to return to the US.

“Tierra Allen boarded a flight home to the United States today after police lifted her travel ban,” Radha Stirling announced.

“She nearly didn’t make it through airport immigration and thought she would be jailed but all worked out and Tierra is now relieved her nightmare has come to an end.”