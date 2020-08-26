    Advertisement

    TikTok 'lay on your toddler' challenge is the sweetest surprise you'll see all day

    GENEVIEVE SHAW BROWN

    Your toddler has the sweetest surprise waiting for you. Probably.

    The "lay on your toddler" challenge on TikTok is equal parts adorable and hilarious, depending on toddler's mood of course. Because let's face it, your toddler's mood is . . . unpredictable.

    The concept is simple. Lay on your child while they watch their favorite TV show and see what happens. Then share it with the world of course.

    Parent Kat Kamalani told "GMA," "I actually did that video on my daughter thinking it would be something funny, [that] she would be annoyed, but it was the complete opposite. She was actually so sweet and melted my heart."

    After that, Kamalani said, "I put it on TikTok and saw a bunch of videos starting a trend."

    @katkamalani

    You’ve got to be kidding me! ##toddlershow ##toddlersoftiktok ##imdying ##fyp ##foryoupage ##toddlerchallenge

    ♬ original sound - jamesblake

    @pgbxox

    I for sure thought I’d get a whack to the face, pleasant surprise 😍🥰 ##toddlerchallenge ##fyp ##foryoupage

    ♬ original sound - jamesblake

    @davidhenrie

    Another ##toddlerchallenge coming at cha! ##toddler ##baby any others?

    ♬ original sound - davidhenrie

    @jennyvcalvert

    He finally notices and I get kisses 💙 ##toddlerchallenge

    ♬ original sound - jamesblake

    @official_stinnamarie

    I can’t believe she sat down and kissed me 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 ##mommysgirl ##viral ##toddlerchallenge ##godspeed ##cocomelon ##fyp ##favoritetvshowchallenege

    ♬ original sound - jamesblake

    TikTok 'lay on your toddler' challenge is the sweetest surprise you'll see all day originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com

