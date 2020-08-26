Your toddler has the sweetest surprise waiting for you. Probably.

The "lay on your toddler" challenge on TikTok is equal parts adorable and hilarious, depending on toddler's mood of course. Because let's face it, your toddler's mood is . . . unpredictable.

The concept is simple. Lay on your child while they watch their favorite TV show and see what happens. Then share it with the world of course.

Parent Kat Kamalani told "GMA," "I actually did that video on my daughter thinking it would be something funny, [that] she would be annoyed, but it was the complete opposite. She was actually so sweet and melted my heart."

After that, Kamalani said, "I put it on TikTok and saw a bunch of videos starting a trend."

TikTok 'lay on your toddler' challenge is the sweetest surprise you'll see all day originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com