TikTok live blog: CEO Shou Chew testifies before Congress in high-stakes hearing

TikTok CEO Shou Chew will testify before the House Energy and Commerce Committee today, in what is expected to be an explosive showdown between the social media executive and House members seeking to ban the app.

TikTok, which has 1 billion users globally, is massively popular in the U.S., especially among teens. The app now attracts 150 million monthly active American users, Chew said in a statement ahead of his appearance, and that number is only growing.

But as TikTok has grown, so have concerns in Washington about the company's roots in China and parent company, the Beijing-based ByteDance. Lawmakers fear TikTok is a national security threat and that the Chinese government could use the app's data to spy on Americans and spread pro-Beijing propaganda.

The hearing is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. EDT.

10:24 a.m.

"TikTok has told us that you weren't sharing data with the CCP, but leaked audio from within tick tock is proven otherwise," McMorris Rodgers said. "TikTok told us that you weren't tracking the geolocation of American citizens. You were. TikTok told us you weren't spying on journalists. You were." — Alexis Keenan

10:22 a.m.

Chew's proposed commitments: Safety for teenagers; firewall US data from unwanted foreign access; remain place for free expression; transparent access to 3rd party monitors. — Alexis Keenan

10:21 a.m.

Chew's hitting on lawmakers' concerns about teenagers on TikTok upfront, emphasizing features like Family Pairing, which allows parents to control their children's safety and privacy controls: "We want TikTok to be a place where teenagers come to learn." This was something that McMorris Rodgers hit hard in her opening remarks. — Allie Garfinkle

10:16 a.m.

Chew gives his opening statements, saying that the company is 60% owned by global investors and that 3 of the company's 5 board members are Americans.

Chew says that American data is stored on American soil and overseen by American personnel. Once all backup data that is stored on TikTok's servers are transferred to Oracle's servers, Chew says, all TikTok user data will be based in America.

"We believe we are the only company that offers this level of transparency," Chew said. "There are more than 150 million Americans who love our platform and we know we have a responsibility to protect them."

10:10 a.m.

Rep. Frank Pallone (D-NJ) gives his opening remarks saying that Congress can't wait any longer to pass comprehensive data privacy legislation. He also says that TikTok is controlled by its Beijing-based communist ByteDance. It's worth pointing out that ByteDance has repeatedly said it is not controlled by China's government.

Pallone also runs through the usual criticisms of social media apps including how drugs can be sold on platforms, users posting hate speech, and that they seek to keep users online as long as possible.

He also calls for changes to Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, which provides a liability shield to online companies that allow for users to post on their sites.

10:02 a.m.

Chairwoman Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-WA) is laying out the rules of the hearing and is giving her opening statement. Says that the American people need to know the truth about TikTok's operations, and that the Chinese Communist Party is able to use U.S. user data against them.

"We do not trust that TikTok will ever embrace American values."

McMorris Rodgers also points to the current D.O.J. investigation into TikTok employees surveilling American journalists.

"The facts show that ByteDance is beholden to the CCP, and TikTok and ByteDance are one in the same."

McMorris Rodgers also talks about how the Committee is working on data privacy legislation, and that Chew owes answers to the American people.

10:00 a.m.

We're following along with the hearing live, as members of the Commerce Committee make their way to their seats. Chew is seated and should begin his testimony shortly.

Chew's written testimony

Ahead of Thursday's hearing Chew released his opening statement to the committee highlighting how TikTok works to address the representatives' concerns about data privacy, minors, real-world harms from online content, and the risk of foreign content manipulation.

Chew mentions that TikTok representatives have met with members of the committee in the past, as well as the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability. In the statement, Chew says that TikTok's parent company ByteDance isn't an extension of the Chinese government.

"ByteDance is not an agent of China or any other country," he said in the statement. "However, for the reasons discussed above, you don’t simply have to take my word on that. Rather, our approach has been to work transparently and cooperatively with the U.S. government and Oracle to design robust solutions to address concerns about TikTok’s heritage."

Expect committee members to come back to and push back on this throughout the hearing.

6 lawmakers to watch during today’s marathon hearing

These are the major political players involved in the hearing, and the laws Congress is pushing to ban the app in the U.S.

One of the only sure bets during today’s hearing is that it will be a long one, with each of the 52 lawmakers on the committee being allotted 5 minutes for questions. In case you don't have all day to sit and watch TV, here are 6 lawmakers in particular to tune in for.

The Leaders: Reps. Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-WA) and Frank Pallone (D-NJ)

The tone of the day will be set with opening statements and then questions from the two leaders of the panel. Rep. McMorris Rodgers is one in particular to watch — She has already endorsed a ban on TikTok, and her aides have said to watch for aggressive questioning.

Silicon Valley’s Congresswoman: Rep. Anna Eshoo (D-CA)

If you are looking for a conversation between Chew and someone who has spoken with a lot of tech CEOs before, watch out for Rep. Eshoo. She is the second-ranking Democrat and represents a big chunk of Silicon Valley — including Mountain View and Palo Alto — and also co-founded the Congressional Internet Caucus all the way back in 1996.

The Trump Loyalist: Rep. Buddy Carter (R-GA)

The conservative Republican is Vice Chair of the committee’s Communications and Technology group and told Yahoo Finance in a statement this week he’ll be calling for a ban today and that, “National security and mental health are more important than social media, no matter how popular the app may be.”

The Midwesterner: Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-MI)

She isn’t likely to get to ask her questions until a couple hours in, but the Michigan congresswoman isn’t afraid to mix it up—as witnessed during the now infamous shouting match on the Capitol Steps. She told Yahoo Finance that she plans to use the hearing as “another step in our effort to develop a national data privacy law and to hold big tech accountable.”

The Techie: Rep. Jay Obernolte (R-CA)

He won't go until the hearing is almost complete but Rep. Obernolte is another member who should be able to keep up with Mr. Chew. He is a former computer engineer and video game developer, and he has a graduate degree in artificial intelligence. Look for him to lean into some of the technical aspects of TikTok’s platform from how they protect data to how the secretive algorithm works.

Catch up quick: The 4 bills currently on the table to ban TikTok

There are currently four main pieces of legislation on the table that would move the U.S. toward a ban on TikTok. They differ on a few details but are in agreement on the main idea: TikTok needs to go.

Perhaps the most prominent effort is called the RESTRICT Act, and it’s being led by Sens. Mark R. Warner (D-VA) and John Thune (R-SD). Their approach wouldn’t ban TikTok immediately but would instead give the Biden administration the clear authority to do so.



A similar approach advanced in the House earlier this month sponsored by Rep. Mike McCaul (R-TX) that also gives the president new powers to impose a ban after then-President Trump made moves in 2020 to prohibit the app but was blocked by the courts.

A second way of thinking is to ban TikTok immediately. That’s the approach Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) and Reps Mike Gallagher (R-WI) and Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-IL) have taken in their bill. “TikTok is digital fentanyl,” Gallagher has said while trying to sell the effort. Yet another bill that also aims to place an immediate ban is being led by Rep. Ken Buck (R-CO) and Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO).

Interestingly, none of the above lawmakers will be sitting across from TikTok's Shou Chew today. But something to watch is whether those who do get time with the CEO align themselves with any approach in particular. For example, Committee Chair Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-WA) has called for a ban but hasn’t yet endorsed any particular approach to get there.

