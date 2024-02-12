TikTok made the ‘Hype House’ famous — and now it’s for sale in California. Take a look

An estate that just landed on the real estate market in Camarillo Santa Rosa Valley, California, already has a reputation worth noting on social media — and has had one for a few years.

Before it was even a reality show on Netflix, “Hype House” was the name of an estate tucked away in a gated community in the rolling hills of Southern California, about 50 miles northwest of Los Angeles. The eight-bedroom, 10-bathroom home was the resting place of a plethora of TikTok stars and wannabe stars, made up of Gen Zers.

“Imagine a fraternity filled with people that have millions of followers and dollars. And, like, a ringlight,” one of the Hype House members — Nikita Dragun — said, according to Business Insider.

This was the basis of the reality show. And now, the setting where one of the house managers paid $5 million for the 11,291-square-foot property, is now back on the market for $5.495 million.

“Welcome to a truly one-of-a-kind majestic property nestled on over 20 acres of breathtaking Santa Rosa Valley,” the listing on The Agency says.

“Sweeping lawns and panoramic 360-degree views of the city, mountains and ocean create a one of a kind picturesque setting. Located within the exclusive gated equestrian community of Lexington Hills, this residence offers unparalleled privacy and prestige.”

Features of the residence include:

Private driveway

High ceilings

Curved staircase

Courtyard

Updated kitchen

Pool with a waterslide

Swim-up bar

Two spas

Outdoor lounge areas

The Netflix series lasted a single season.

The listing is held by Michelle Meyers of The Agency.

