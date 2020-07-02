TikTok made stars out of these villagers in India. Then it was banned

Activists denounce Chinese President Xi Jinping during a protest in Jammu, India, on July 1, 2020, after the Indian government banned dozens of Chinese-made apps. (Channi Anand / Associated Press)

About a year ago, Sangita Gaikwad’s teenage daughter Mona introduced her to TikTok. Like many first-time users of the quirky video-sharing app, Gaikwad, a homemaker in a farming village in western India, was baffled.

What would she want with an infinite stream of 15-second clips showing strangers dancing, lip-syncing and reenacting memes on their phones?

But when Mona insisted, Gaikwad, a wise-cracking 35-year-old who once dreamed of becoming a TV actress, started uploading her own short videos. One day she posted a lighthearted clip of herself as she was heading to the market to buy mutton.

The video was viewed 100,000 times.

Gaikwad didn't understand it, but she was on her way to becoming another unlikely star in the huge, highly addicting and often mystifying universe of TikTok, the Chinese-made app whose popularity has skyrocketed worldwide.

Nowhere is this truer than in India, TikTok’s biggest international market, where its 200 million users include many villagers, LGBTQ Indians and others from marginalized backgrounds for whom the app was a source of joy, self-respect, income — and even a measure of fame.

Now these Indians’ social media habits have become enmeshed in a geopolitical clash between the world’s two most populous countries.

India this week banned TikTok and 58 other apps developed by Chinese companies, labeling them threats to national security, in apparent retaliation for the deaths of 20 Indian soldiers in a melee with Chinese troops on the countries’ disputed Himalayan border two weeks ago.

The announcement dealt a blow to China, whose tech industry is a source of national pride and a key competitor in an emergent Cold War with the U.S. But it also illustrated how ubiquitous and influential Chinese apps and other digital products have become around the world, transforming lives even as rival governments worry about their potential for harm.

The success of China’s slick, low-cost smartphones and software has prompted warnings from the U.S. and others who believe they are illegally mining user data and could be used to spy for the Chinese Communist Party. China and the companies have denied the allegations.

Indian officials had previously voiced concerns about Chinese apps for security and other reasons — regulators briefly banned TikTok downloads last year over concerns that users were being exposed to pornography and sexual predators — but that didn't dent their popularity.

With its 635 million internet connections and a fast-growing, $3.7-billion digital advertising market, India represents one of the most important countries for China’s tech upstarts. In 2019, India was the only major developing economy where Chinese apps had a greater market share than American competitors, according to an analysis by MacroPolo, a think tank based at the Paulson Institute in Chicago.

Rush Doshi, director of the Brookings China Strategy Initiative in Washington, has described India as a tech “swing state” that is critical to China’s digital ambitions. With the app ban, Doshi tweeted, “that strategy is seriously imperiled.”

Although 90% of TikTok’s revenues come from China, its parent company, ByteDance, had hired 2,000 employees in India and had planned to invest $1 billion in the market over the next three years. In April, TikTok said it had donated about $40 million to PM Cares, a fund established by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s office to fight COVID-19.

The company quickly moved to demonstrate compliance with the ban, pulling TikTok from app stores in India and saying it was “committed to working with the government to demonstrate our dedication to user security and our commitment to the country overall.”

Zhao Lijian, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman, said Beijing was “strongly concerned” by the ban and urged India to “uphold the legitimate rights of international investors.”

India’s TikTok nation has felt the sting.

“I am so dejected,” Gaikwad said by phone from Ambad, a village of cotton and millet farms 200 miles east of Mumbai.

By Monday, the day the ban was announced, her account had amassed nearly half a million followers. That night, she barely slept. She was mourning the loss of not just a favorite “timepass” — Indian parlance for a frivolous activity — but of a new way of seeing herself.