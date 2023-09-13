TikTok officially launches e-commerce TikTok Shop in the US

[Source]

TikTok has officially launched its e-commerce feature called TikTok Shop in the United States, letting social media users discover and purchase items without leaving the app.

About the launch: TikTok announced on Tuesday that TikTok Shop will appear in its users' For You feeds. They will be able to buy their desired products directly from videos and livestreams.

Added features: Besides making purchasing easier for its users, the newly added TikTok Shop also helps out businesses through its added features, such as product showcasing, shop tabs and shop ads. TikTok Shop also has an affiliate program that offers “new commission-based product marketing opportunities” to creators.

Focus on marketing: With TikTok Shop, sellers can reportedly focus on their marketing and products while TikTok offers logistics solutions to businesses by handling product storage, product shipment and more.

More details: The app company told TechCrunch it had already received around 200,000 registrations from sellers, while over 100,000 creators have signed up for its affiliation program. TikTok has over 150 million users in the U.S.

TikTok noted that U.S. users’ data obtained via TikTok Shop is stored in the country and managed by the United States Digital Service, while third-party platforms are tasked with handling customer transactions.

Previously hinted: TikTok Shop was first hinted at in July as a way for Chinese businesses to connect with U.S. customers. Aside from its e-commerce venture, TikTok has also launched a text-only post feature to compete with X, formerly known as Twitter, and Instagram’s Threads.



