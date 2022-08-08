TikTok Opens Applications For Third Round Of “Support Black Businesses” Accelerator Program

Calling all Black entrepreneurs, innovators, and small business owners nationwide! Black Business Month is in full gear, and TikTok is driving its own initiative.

Today, the popular video sharing platform announced it is accepting applications for the third round of its Support Black Businesses accelerator program. The 2020 program was initiated to “elevate the voices of Black-owned businesses on TikTok through exclusive access to resources, benefits, and networking opportunities,” according to a press release.

Black businesses, creators, and entrepreneurs who meet the eligibility criteria are invited to apply for the next cohort. They must be identified as a business, offer a product or service, be based in the United States, have a social media presence, and commit to attend each week’s required webinar.

During the four-week virtual training, participants will receive exclusive access to free in-depth training and tailored resources to grow businesses both on TikTok and off. Benefits also include free ad credits toward your campaigns, peer networking, coaching from TikTok advisors and small business creators, promotional opportunities, and speaker events. The program also connects participants with like-minded founders and owners for support.

“The TikTok Support Black Businesses Program has had a significant impact on our business,” said Sahr Brima, CEO of Love You Cookie, and a participant of the 2021 cohort of Support Black Businesses. “Not only did the program give us national exposure, it also gave us the tools and the resources to succeed on TikTok.”

A list of partners collaborating on this program include Wefunder, Talent x Opportunity, SeeHer, Black Girl Ventures, and Shopify.

Applications are open until August 24. Finalists will be notified in early September, and the program is slated to start September 12. Click here to apply.

In addition, TikTok will celebrate Black Business Month by spotlighting the work of Black-owned businesses on the platform with #BlackOwnedBusiness.