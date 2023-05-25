TikTok prankster brands UK laws 'weak' after fine for entering home uninvited

O'Garro

A teenager who entered someone's home without their permission for a TikTok prank has branded UK laws "weak" after he was fined £200.

Bacari-Bronze O'Garro, 18, also known as Mizzy, pleaded guilty to breaching a community protection notice at Thames magistrates' court after he walked into a family home on May 15.

The teenager was ordered to pay £365 in total for the fine, a £80 victim surcharge and costs of £85. He was also handed a two-year criminal behaviour order.

Speaking to Piers Morgan on Talk TV, O'Garro was questioned whether he had any remorse for his actions given he received a "tiny fine" at court.

The teenager responded: "The UK laws are weak, simple as. And that's not my fault."

O'Garro was fined at Thames Magistrates Court

O'Garro later said he would continue to upload content to the streaming service Twitch after he was banned from using TikTok.

At the start of the interview, which aired on Wednesday evening, Morgan asked O'Garro: "What has been motivating you to terrorise the people around where you live?"

He replied: "I wouldn’t really call it terrorising, I’ll just call it more having fun."

Trading insults

Discussing the prank where he walked into a woman's house, O'Garro said: "You see this situation that blew up on the internet walking into random houses, the next day I apologised to the woman because I felt bad.

"That was more of a spur of the moment thing, I got spurred on and my ego got a hold of me. I realised that at that moment and that’s why I went to apologise the next day."

During the interview, O'Garro and Morgan traded insults with one another as the teenager was accused of "playing the race card".

As O'Garro was pressed to speak about his background, he asked Morgan: "Are you trying to get onto me because I’m black?”

Morgan hit back: “I don’t give a damn about your skin colour. I just think you’re an idiot.”

O’Garro then responded: “I think you’re an idiot too.”

The interview was aired hours after O'Garro appeared at court.

Apology to family

Varinder Hayre, prosecuting, described how O'Garro walked into the property, down the stairs, sat on a sofa and said "is this where the study group is?"

Ms Hayre added that he was asked to leave multiple times by the couple who lived in the house.

"It was discovered that he had filmed the entire incident for a TikTok trend about walking into random houses."

The incident has caused the family "a lot of distress" and that the victims' faces and those of their two young children could be seen in the video, she said.

Lee Sergent, in mitigation, said O'Garro had apologised to the family.

He said his client was raised by a single parent and had a difficult upbringing.

"He is an intelligent young man and a young man with some potential," Mr Sergent told the court.

Judge Charlotte Crangle ordered O'Garro must not directly or indirectly post videos on to social media without the documented consent of the people featured in the content, that he must not trespass into private property, and that he must not attend the Westfield Centre in Stratford.

