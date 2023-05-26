TikTok prankster Mizzy arrested again after posting new videos

mizzy

A TikTok “prankster” has been arrested less than 48 hours after he was fined for breaching a court order.

Bacari-Bronze O’Garro, 18, also known as Mizzy, pleaded guilty on Wednesday to breaching a community protection notice at Thames magistrates’ court after he walked into a stranger’s property on May 15.

The teenager was ordered to pay £365, including an £80 victim surcharge and costs of £85. He was also handed a two-year criminal behaviour order.

On Friday morning, a Metropolitan Police spokesman said: “On Friday, 26 May, officers arrested an 18-year-old man on suspicion of breach of a criminal behaviour order.

“He has been taken into custody. Enquiries are ongoing.”

Wearing a green and yellow vest and black jogging bottoms, a video of the arrest was uploaded to O’Garro’s Twitter account showing him being detained by a plain-clothes officer on what appeared to be the roof of a building.

On Wednesday, Judge Charlotte Crangle had ordered that O’Garro must not directly or indirectly post videos to social media without the documented consent of the people featured in the content, that he must not trespass into private property, and that he must not attend the Westfield Centre in Stratford.

However, on Thursday morning, O’Garro posted several videos including one in which he rides an e-bike through a busy Sainsbury’s supermarket.

He enters the warehouse at the back of the store before security guards ask him to leave. As he exits the shop he narrowly avoids a woman with a pram.

In another clip posted on Thursday, he is seen clinging to the top of a single-decker bus.

In a separate video explaining his actions, O’Garro appears to claim that the latest videos are all old and were filmed months before.

However, the terms of his court order suggest that uploading the clips without the consent of the people in the video would be a breach, regardless of when they were filmed.

Just minutes after leaving court on Wednesday, O’Garro also posted a video saying: “Hello world I’m back and I’m taking over this.”

During a Talk TV interview with Morgan, carried out hours after his court appearance, O’Garro was accused by the broadcaster of “playing the race card”.

When O’Garro was asked about his background, he responded: “Are you trying to get onto me because I’m black?”

Mr Morgan replied: “I don’t give a damn about your skin colour. I just think you’re an idiot.”

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.