TikTok reacts to women caught on camera ‘fake cleaning’ a beach in Bali and leaving trash behind

TikTokers are reacting strongly to a video of two women in Bali allegedly pretending to clean up the beach, especially because they left trash behind afterward.

In the TikTok video reposted by Noy Roca (@thesocialjoker) from a friend’s private Instagram, two women appear to put trash into bags and carry it around before leaving the bags on the beach once their camera stopped rolling.

The incident is alleged to have happened on a beach in Bali on July 4, according to another video by Roca. In Roca’s initial post, it appears that the women were only filling the bags with sticks and not actually putting trash in them. Although the video shows the women filming themselves, their point of view still hasn’t been seen by the masses.

The identities of the women are still unknown, but TikTokers are calling on users to help identify the pair.

“TikTok world do your thing!! find this girl,” commented @bis_ionary.

“Was this in Australia? You’re right it’s unacceptable and outrageous… they certainly need to be educated,” replied @ltee18.

At the end of the video, another person on the beach tries to call out the women for leaving their trash. However, the pair seem to ignore her, as they continue walking away.

Users were upset because not only does the video allegedly show them faking their environmental efforts, but they also appeared to contribute their own trash on the beach by leaving behind the bags in which they’d collected the litter.

However, in the process of looking for the real culprits, social media users have also sent hate messages — which Roca addressed.

“Some of the comments I’ve seen on the original post have been just as unhinged,” Roca said. “Abuse death threats and bullying is where I draw the line,” he wrote in the comments.

Ocean pollution is currently a major issue. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration reports that billions of pounds of trash and other pollutants enter the ocean every year. This pollution affects the wildlife there and also can make seafood harmful for humans to consume.

In Bali, the purported location of this video, the government announced a plan in 2022 that would eliminate all single-use plastics as part of a campaign to lower ocean pollution.

TikTokers, in the meantime, are continuing to search for the identities of the two women in the video in hopes of a resolution.

In The Know by Yahoo is now available on Apple News — follow us here!

The post TikTok reacts to women caught on camera ‘fake cleaning’ a beach in Bali and leaving trash behind appeared first on In The Know.

More from In The Know:

An Amazon expert just shared her top 6 apartment must-haves (and a bunch of them are on sale for Prime Day)

This $7 hair oil is 'miracle grow' for your hair and the industry's best-kept secret for curing dryness and split ends

Unused corner of NYC building becomes $2,300/month apartment: 'Glorified dungeon apartment'

This disability and chronic illness advocate is empowering others through her content and lived experiences