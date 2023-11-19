TikTok risks turning a whole generation into anti-Semites

My Jewish daughter is being tortured by TikTok. Yesterday, she opened the app and gave me a guided tour. First came videos of teenagers surrounded by anti-Israel slogans, singing along to the notorious Michael Jackson tune They Don’t Really Care About Us: “Jew me, sue me / Everybody, do me / Kick me, k*** me / Don’t you black or white me.” There were endless examples, created by children in a herd drive for likes.

That was the tip of the iceberg. Another featured Ayatollah Khamenei smiling beatifically over heroic music. Who’d have thought that dropping our children into the grip of a Chinese-owned platform was a bad idea?

In a fiery Zoom call with TikTok execs this week, the actor Sacha Baron Cohen accused it of “creating the biggest antisemitic movement since the Nazis.” He and other Jewish figures described how it was awash with comments like “Hitler was right” and “I hope you end up like Anne Frank”. In isolation, these could be dismissed as schoolyard insults. En masse, they are a toxic social movement.

On Friday, TikTok was forced to delete the #lettertoamerica hashtag after shares of Osama Bin Laden’s 2002 manifesto – which justified 9/11 by the sins of the Jews and the west – spiralled out of control. Millions of users, many of them young women, were besotted, saying their eyes had been opened to a hidden reality. A transgender writer called Gretchen Felker-Martin praised 9/11 as “the most principled and defensible thing he ever did”. In February, Felker-Martin had expressed a desire to slit JK Rowling’s throat. Things have come to a pretty pass when a trans man becomes infatuated with a jihadi and expresses a wish to kill a children’s author.

Before our eyes, a generation of young people is augmenting its luxury beliefs with support for jihadism. This is moral and intellectual vacuity, an internet brain-rot arising from a propaganda mechanism the like of which the world has never seen. On the surface, it is utterly bewildering. Look deeper, however, and this content on the platform is a digitally enhanced and dumbed-down version of a long convergence between western radicals and Islamist fanatics.

Arising in the 20th century, a political phenomenon sought to restore the dignity of the Muslim world – which had been eclipsed by the wealth and power of the west – by opposing western decadence, which Sayyid Qutb, the godfather of jihadism, derided as pre-Quranic jāhiliyyah, or barbarism. It blended easily with the decolonisation movement; guerrilla uprisings against the French in Niger and Algeria showed how Islam could be instrumentalised by an anti-imperialist agenda.

The latter conflict has a particular resonance for Hamas. In the late Fifties and early Sixties, an attritional terror campaign by the savage Front de Libération Nationale sapped the morale of colonial France. The brutality of Paris’s response alienated both ordinary Algerians and the metropolitan French, causing international support to collapse. This playbook is being followed by Hamas today. In an interview with Lebanese television, its former leader Khaled Mashal said: “The Algerian people sacrificed six million martyrs over 130 years… No nation is liberated without sacrifices.” Unsurprisingly, a major part of Hamas’s strategy is to manipulate Israel into killing civilians.

The old-fashioned anti-imperialism of the likes of Jeremy Corbyn has become the guiding principle of a generation radicalised by social media. In 2021, Black Lives Matter became its racial wing; Hamas is now its religious column, with jihadi rapists refashioned as symbols of resistance. This is an achievement Islamic State could only dream of, facilitated by antisemitism.

In another TikTok trend, youngsters film themselves weeping performatively over Gaza. If idiocy and narcissism is the hubris of our society, Hamas has become our nemesis.

Jake Wallis Simons is editor of the Jewish Chronicle

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.