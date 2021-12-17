TikTok rumors of school violence threats put people on edge after Michigan shooting

Posts on TikTok warning of mass violence at schools nationwide Friday are not credible, police say, but they still intensified widespread feelings of unease as the holiday break approaches.

Some campuses shuttered out of an abundance of caution, others increased their police presence, and many parents kept their kids home — despite school leaders and law enforcement telling families not to be alarmed.

In Wisconsin, classes were canceled for the day in at least two school districts, Sussex Hamilton and Chippewa Falls, where school officials said they were responding to local threats. Officials in both districts said they did not conclude the threats were credible but closed schools to be cautious.

"It was a difficult decision and one that was not made lightly," said Denise Dorn Lindberg, public information coordinator for Hamilton School District.

Other districts, including Milwaukee Public Schools, issued statements assuring families there were no credible threats. Some parents left comments on the MPS Facebook post saying they would keep their children home anyway.

In Racine, police officers responded to phoned-in threats of violence at three Racine area schools. They said they apprehended two minors and found the threats not to be credible, according to Lt. Chad Melby.

It's a fraught time for schools, staff and parents when it comes to violence and student behavior. A Dec. 1 school shooting in Michigan, where a sophomore at Oxford High School killed four students and wounded seven other people, has left nerves jangled — especially because school staff had alarming evidence something was amiss and kept the alleged shooter in class.

Gun violence in schools this fall has risen compared with pre-pandemic times. Between Aug. 1 and Nov. 30, at least 104 incidents on school grounds killed 20 people and wounded 79, according to advocacy group Everytown for Gun Safety.

Richard Parra walks the halls at Jornada Elementary School in Las Cruces on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021.

The worry: The kids are not OK. The pandemic caused up to a year and a half of upturned learning. It heightened emotional, economic and physical stress. With kids back in class this fall, negative behaviors have led to a major spike in discipline infractions, from violence with weapons and fights to verbal altercations and vandalism.

Story continues

Melissa Bello, a mom in Needham, Massachusetts, near Boston, is not concerned about the TikTok challenge specifically. Instead, she worries the public's attention isn't focused on a larger nationwide conversation about student mental health.

"It’s a huge outcry for help, and I think that message is getting missed," she said.

TikTok violence rumors: Here's what we know about app's response

TikTok challenge alarms teachers

The "National Shoot Up Your School Day" trend rumored on TikTok raised concerns about students committing acts of violence on Dec. 17. Some posts warned against students attending class, but none named specific schools or districts.

Police at departments nationwide said the threat was not credible, but many sent additional patrols to schools anyway, often at the request of districts.

At Muskego-Norway Schools, district and police officials said in a joint message to families that they were increasing the police presence in schools Friday.

"There have been many examples in the past when our students have notified school personnel of concerns and this latest threat is no different," the message stated.

TikTok debunked the threats as rumors in a Twitter thread this week, adding that the Federal Bureau of Investigation looked into it.

On Friday morning, the company reported it still had not found content that promoted violence in schools — only videos discussing the rumor.

1/ Update: we've exhaustively searched for content that promotes violence at schools today, but have still found nothing. What we find are videos discussing this rumor and warning others to stay safe. — TikTokComms (@TikTokComms) December 17, 2021

A TikTok threat about school violence is making the rounds, but Watertown police have said there have been no threats in town or in South Dakota.

Even if unsubstantiated, the posts and the buzz around them raised alarms for already-exhausted teachers.

"These types of threats and social media trends are very disturbing and in no way amusing," National Education Association President Becky Pringle said Friday in a statement.

Freeport Police Chief Matt Summers is telling Freeport students to steer clear of the viral TikTok challenge called "Devious licks." The challenge encourages students to steal from their schools and show off their stolen items in videos posted to the social media app.

R.J. Webber, assistant superintendent with the Novi Community School District in Michigan, said social media has led to an explosion of threats that come at “lightning speed” for districts to investigate.

Webber said his district reviews everything sent to them and consults with police officers in schools to determine their credibility.

Parents don't know what to do

On Friday morning in Wauconda, Illinois, Trisha Masterson dropped her five children off at school and noticed additional police cars.

She received two letters about the TikTok threats from school Thursday, including an edit in the second saying parents shouldn't be alarmed. Masterson talked with her children about it and gave them all the choice to attend school Friday. They said yes.

But once there, one of her older kids asked if she could get out of the car to give them all hugs before they passed the police cars to go inside.

"As a mom, it really stinks for your kids to need a hug before going into school because of fear," Masterson said. "It's heartbreaking."

An Orangetown Police cruiser parked outside Tappan Zee High School in Orangeburg on Friday, December 17, 2021.

Melissa Bello, second from right, and her children Eliza, 10, and Josh, 8, and husband Erik Bello live in Needham, Mass. "Kids are crying out for help," Bello said.

The National Association of School Psychologists recommends parents make time to reassure children they're safe, and talk to them about school violence in a developmentally appropriate way. The group offers a tip sheet for talking to kids.

"One of the biggest things is having hope," said Lauren Mangus, president of the Michigan Association of School Psychologists. "Having hope for kids and for families and for all of us is going to be so critical."

Also, she said, kids and adults alike need to put themselves on a personal "charging deck" when they're stressed. That means engaging in activities or processes that calm you down, relax you or connect you to others in meaningful ways.

"We are definitely overextended in flexibility, but we can get ourselves back in line and recharge ourselves," Mangus said.

Contributing: Rory Linnane, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel; Christine Fernando and Alia Wong, USA TODAY; Scott Waltman, Watertown Public Opinion; Lily Altavena, Detroit Free Press

Contact Erin Richards at (414) 207-3145 or erin.richards@usatoday.com. Follow her on Twitter at @emrichards.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: School threats on TikTok, social media put districts, families on edge