TikTok Sale Still in Security Review, White House Says

(Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration is still reviewing the forced sale of TikTok’s U.S. operations to Oracle Corp. and Walmart Inc., White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said.

“It’s a broad review that’s expanded beyond TikTok,” Psaki said Wednesday during a briefing at the White House. But she said that “it’s not accurate that there is a new proactive step by the Biden White House.”

The administration is “comprehensively evaluating” risks to U.S. data from companies including TikTok “and will address them in a decisive and effective fashion,” she said.

Psaki’s remarks followed a report in the Wall Street Journal that the sale of TikTok, owned by Bytdedance Ltd., had been shelved indefinitely as the Biden administration takes on a broad review of national security risks posed by Chinese technology companies.

Psaki said the review of national security risks related to U.S. data, including from TikTok, is ongoing.

(Corrects day of comments in second paragraph.)

