TikTok shows woman 'unknowingly' holding one of the world's most venomous octopus species

Moises Mendez II
·3 min read
Octopus
A TikTok featuring a blue-ringed octopus reached millions of viewers. Kaylin Phillips/TikTok

  • A woman posted a video of herself unknowingly holding one of the most venomous animals in the world.

  • The video received over eight million views and over one million likes.

  • The blue-ringed octopus has "enough venom to kill 26 adult humans within minutes."

  • Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.

A woman posted a video on TikTok of herself holding an octopus that she claimed was "the most venomous octopus species in the world," without realizing how dangerous the animal was. Naturally, the video went viral.

Kaylin Phillips, whose TikTok page is @kaylinmarie21, posted the video on Monday, and it has received over eight million views, over one million likes, and over 17,000 comments as of Wednesday afternoon.

@kaylinmarie21

Called my dad crying 3 hours later in Bali🙃 ##blueringoctopus ##bali ##uluwatu ##fyp ##imdumb ##thanksjesuschrist ##ShowerWithMoxie ##EnvisionGreatness

♬ Oh No Oh No Oh No No No - Dubskie

Phillips wrote in text across the video that she was in Bali and "unknowingly" held the animal. The video then shows a screenshot of a Google search for a "blue-ringed octopus," which confirmed the octopus, that could appear harmless to some, is a "highly venomous species." According to the video's caption, Phillips called her dad crying upon realizing she was holding a deathly creature.

In the comments section, she said that she "actually held two of them in the same day" and that she "tried to feed them oranges and played with them for about a solid 20 minutes."

@kaylinmarie21

Reply to @emilyaltenhaus ##greenscreen ##blueringoctopus ##bali ##uluwatu ##fyp

♬ original sound - KP

There are four species of the blue-ringed octopus that live in the western Pacific and Indian oceans, according to Oceana, an organization that protects international oceans. Oceana's website states that the blue-ringed octopus is "one of the most venomous octopus species in the world" - and that there's currently "no known anti-venom to treat a person who has been bitten."

According to Healthline, the venom from the blue-ringed octopus is called tetrodotoxin, or TTX, and it can paralyze a human in minutes. The paralysis will deprive the body of oxygen and lead to death, according to Healthline.

CNET reported that the blue-ringed octopus is the third-most venomous animal in the world, right behind the Inland Tapian Snake and the box jellyfish taking the second and first spots, respectively.

In a subsequent video, the TikTok creator explained that she took the video three years ago when she went to Bali, Indonesia, to study abroad and work on a documentary about animal welfare.

"While we were there, we saw really interesting wildlife," Phillips said in the video. "And I remember when we saw this little guy swim up, we picked him up. There were about three of us passing him around and we didn't think anything of it."

Phillips said in the video that she didn't learn the octopus was potentially lethal until she posted a picture from the trip on her Instagram story. (She didn't specify how she learned the octopus venom was deadly. Insider could not immediately reach Phillips for comment.)

Numerous comments pointed out that animals with bright colors are often quite dangerous. "I've watched enough Animal Planet to know that beautiful animals with bright colors are a no-touching zone," one commenter said.

Many "toxic animals" actually have "warning colors, hues that would-be predators quickly learn and remember to avoid," according to National Geographic.

Read the original article on Insider

Recommended Stories

  • TikTok dumbfounded by news anchor's behind-the-scenes video: 'I had no idea'

    Megan Healy shares "teleprompter tests" on TikTok to see if amateurs can read as fast as she can.

  • Starbucks customers divided over ‘gross’ new secret menu item: ‘You’re joking right?’

    The concept comes courtesy of TikTok user Maritza Regalado, who shared her order in a recent clip.

  • Woman allegedly catches boyfriend cheating thanks to prescient TikTok filter: 'You can see it in his eyes'

    A TikToker was messing around on her phone with some filters when one of them allegedly helped her discover her boyfriend was cheating.

  • 'Spider plague' infests parts of Australia amid historic flooding

    Severe flooding that developed across Australia within the last week forced thousands of residents of New South Wales to evacuate, while those still at home now have to be on alert for swarms of spiders, including one venomous species. Millions of spiders have taken refuge on fences and houses across the coastal areas of New South Wales, while many more could be seen escaping the rising waters to get to higher ground. My hometown is flooding right now. And for those who wonder if there's really a lot of spiders in Australia. See the brown in this pic? That's all spiders trying to escape the flood pic.twitter.com/dk8ydGmHwg— Matt Gaudry 🇦🇺 Ω #IStandWithRayFisher (@MG___214) March 22, 2021 Shenae Varely told The Guardian that she saw spiders covering the entire length of a railing that was not underwater in Penrith Weir in western Sydney. She added that the arachnids were climbing up her husband's legs as he stood still, trying to capture the swarm on video. Officials have also singled out one particular spider that can have increased activity in the coming days. The deadly funnel-web spider population could see a "boom" in numbers as ideal conditions develop amid the high humidity and temperatures trending warmer, according to 9NEWS. Residents are reminded to check shoes, sheets and clothing to avoid a venomous bite from a funnel-web spider. CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP Dr. Lizzy Lowe, an arachnologist at the independent research company Cesar Australia, told The Guardian that it is not uncommon for clusters of spiders to appear during floods during certain times of the year. "In spring and summer, it's peak spider time. Many will die off in the winter or survive as egg sacks," Lowe said. "If you get floods in summer, you'll see lots of spiders." An up-close look at a funnel-web spider, considered to be one of the most dangerous in the country. (Australian Reptile Park via Storyful) Lowe added that there are no more spiders than usual, but people are just seeing more of them, especially since most of the spiders seeking shelter are ground-dwelling. Spiders aren't the only critter that have had their habitats disrupted due to the severe flooding across New South Wales. Snakes have gathered in trees in an effort to escape floodwaters. One resident also reported snakes swimming over to boats trying to get onto something dry. Farther inland in the state, residents are dealing with a plague of mice. However, this rodent invasion is being blamed on an unusually large grain harvest, not the historic flooding, according to Reuters. More than 18,000 people have been forced to evacuate their homes in New South Wales since heavy rainfall arrived late last week, according to CNN. One man died on Wednesday after his car became stuck in floodwaters to the north and west of Sydney. The map shows the amount of rain that fell across New South Wales and the Australian Capital Territory from Wednesday, March 17, to Tuesday, March 23, with some of the highest rainfall totals (blues and purples) occurring along the coast of New South Wales. (BOM) Justin Robinson, the national flood services manager at the Australian Bureau of Meteorology, told CNN, "I've been a flood forecaster in the Bureau for 20 years, and this is probably the worst flooding that I've experienced and have had to forecast." According to the Australian Bureau of Meteorology, in excess of 400 mm (16 inches) of rain has fallen along the northern New South Wales coast during the last seven days. Port Macquarie is one area that has been hard hit with rainfall as totals reached 200-300 mm (8-12 inches) in just 24 hours Friday into Saturday. From Thursday, March 18, to Tuesday, March 23, a total of 455 mm (17.9 inches) of rain fell. Water quickly collected in low-lying areas across the coastal town with reports of floodwaters reaching up to door handles in some locations. At North Tamborine, Queensland, 505 mm (19.88 inches) of rain fell in just 48 hours from Sunday to Tuesday. "This is nothing like we've seen since the 1960s," said New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian at a news conference over the weekend. According to CNN, for some of the hardest-hit areas, this is a once-in-a-century flooding event. The heavy rainfall across the region is causing delays in the delivery of coronavirus vaccines ahead of the rollout of the Phase 1B. However, according to Australia's ABC News, the five metropolitan vaccination hubs in New South Wales remained open on Monday as the state moved into the next phase of vaccinations. In excess of 150 schools closed due to flooding across New South Wales on Monday and Tuesday. #NSWFloods Before/after imagery showing the latest inundation in the Mid North Coast #NSW- #Taree - #PortMacquarie - Latest imagery this morning: 06:07:20 AEDT, 2021-03-20- Previous imagery: 06:06:55 AEDT, 2021-03-08- Image source: sentinel-1 @CopernicusEU @sentinel_hub pic.twitter.com/sdjjpDv520— BigData Earth (@BigDataEarth) March 20, 2021 As rescue and recovery efforts continue through the end of the week, a drier pattern will emerge over New South Wales, allowing water levels to begin trending toward normal over the region. Heavy rain first arrived across Queensland in northeastern Australia earlier in the week. During a 24-hour period leading up to Wednesday morning, 550 mm (21.65 inches) of rain inundated the coastal community of Byfield, Queensland. Farther inland, 216 mm (8.50 inches) of rain in 24 hours led to flash flooding in Sapphire, Queensland, when waters in Retreat Creek rose about 9 meters (nearly 30 feet) within a few hours early on Wednesday. Thomas Mortlock, a senior risk scientist, explained in an interview with the BBC that the expanse of the flooding in Australia would cover an area of two European countries, extending from the north of England or Scotland to southern France or Switzerland. Mortlock added that this weather pattern isn't unusual for southeastern Australia. However, the wet summer in addition to the prolonged period of heavy rain in the last week increased the risk of flooding. This summer for the Land Down Under was ruled by a La Niña pattern, which led to a wet summer; in comparison, the summer of 2019-2020 had much drier conditions as a result of an El Niño pattern, which helped set the table for historic bushfires. "Communities who were battered by the bushfires are now being battered by the floods and a deep drought prior to that. I don't know any time in our state's history where we've had these extreme weather conditions in such quick succession in the middle of a pandemic," said Berejiklian. During late 2019 and early 2020, AccuWeather estimated that bushfires across New South Wales and Victoria caused $110 billion in total damages and economic losses. Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier, Spectrum, FuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios.

  • TikTok has 'goosebumps' over mom's candid conversation about racism with young kids: 'They killed Asian people'

    A Korean-American mom is going viral after sharing how she talks about racism with her kids.

  • Australians warned of deadly spider 'plague' after floods

    A "plague" of the world's most venomous spiders could swarm Sydney after torrential rain and flooding, the Australian Reptile Park said Wednesday, warning that the deadly arachnids could seek refuge in homes as they escape the deluge.

  • Reddit Dad Nicknames Mom 'Miss Piggy' to Motivate Her to Lose Baby Weight and We Are Ragin

    This dad took to calling his wife "Miss Piggy" to "help" her lose baby weight—and even got the kids in on it by having them oink at her. Could there be a more perfect example of what's wrong with how we treat moms after birth?!

  • Members of Gen Z unite over their fear of an infamous restaurant: 'I was literally scared of everything there'

    Tributes to a jungle-themed restaurant chain and its signature robotic animal performers have been popping up all over TikTok.

  • Mom turns to TikTok for advice after daughter campaigns to make major life decision: ‘What do I do?’

    A mom took to TikTok for advice after her 5-year-old daughter asked to make a major life decision.

  • Lil Yachty Responds to TikTok Video Shaming Him for Flying Commercial

    Lil Yachty took to social media, where he responded after a video emerged on TikTok in which the rapper's seen sleeping on a commercial plane

  • Sister Wives ' Meri Brown Says 'I Know My Worth' After Kody Reveals They Rarely See Each Other

    "I know I'm a strong and capable woman, capable of making her own decisions, not based on money, not based on religion, not based on feelings," said the TLC star

  • Grape-Nuts shortage is over: Cereal brand to reimburse consumers who paid inflated prices during COVID shortage

    The Grape Nuts cereal shortage of 2021 is over. After months of being out of stock, the cereal is shipping at full capacity to stores nationwide.

  • Beauty Store Owner Left Beaten and Needing Surgery After Attack in Texas

    A beauty store owner was attacked inside her own store by two women in Harris County, Texas on March 17. Surveillance footage caught the moment one of the women attacked the 59-year-old, punching her at least eight times while shouting racial insults. Both suspects, identified as Keaundra Young and Daquiesha Williams, were arrested for the attacks.

  • Woman uncovers shocking family secret while scrolling through TikTok: 'It was like looking in a mirror'

    Two women who serendipitously crossed paths on TikTok believe that they might share some family history.

  • Yes, the Cinnamon Toast Crunch Guy Is Married to Topanga From ‘Boy Meets World’

    Days after going viral for apparently finding shrimp tails in his Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Jensen Karp is still trending Twitter. Why? Because the Internet has discovered that he’s married to a ’90 sitcom icon. Some fans may recognize Karp by his stage name: Hot Karl. He began performing at 11 years old, and in his 20s signed a deal with Interscope Records for nearly a million dollars. In 2016, Karp released a book titled “Kanye West Owes Me $300” that details his rap career, recounting experiences with West, as well as pop icons Sisqó, and will.i.am. Ironically, Karp described the book to EW at the time as “a fish-out-of-water tale.” Fast forward to this week, and once again, fish puns — and literal sea creatures — surround Karp once more. On Monday, Karp posted a picture of his cereal, expressing concern over finding what looked like shrimp tails in the bag. Karp tweeted “Ummmm @CTCSquares - why are there shrimp tails in my cereal? (This is not a bit).” Ummmm @CTCSquares – why are there shrimp tails in my cereal? (This is not a bit) pic.twitter.com/tTjiAdrnVp — Jensen Karp (@JensenKarp) March 22, 2021 In response, Cinnamon Toast Crunch assured Karp that the objects in the bag weren’t actually shrimp tails, but cinnamon sugar that had accumulated “that sometimes can occur when ingredients aren’t thoroughly blended.” After further investigation with our team that closely examined the image, it appears to be an accumulation of the cinnamon sugar that sometimes can occur when ingredients aren't thoroughly blended. We assure you that there's no possibility of cross contamination with shrimp. — Cinnamon Toast Crunch (@CTCSquares) March 22, 2021 From there, the saga only got weirder. Karp played into the humor of the situation, but was still genuinely concerned over what he had eaten. As a precautionary measure, Karp had his wife check the other bag of Cinnamon Toast Crunch they had (as part of a family pack). UPDATE: my wife has a stronger stomach than me and checked the OTHER bag in the family pack. This one seems taped up (?) and also appears to include…(I don’t even want to say it)…dental floss. pic.twitter.com/yKPkpx7PWq — Jensen Karp (@JensenKarp) March 23, 2021 While the findings in the bag were concerning, people seemed to be more blown away by the discovery of who Karp’s wife actually is: Danielle Fishel. Best known for playing Topanga on “Boy Meets World” and its subsequent spin-off series “Girl Meets World,” Fishel married Karp in 2018, and the Internet seems to have had no idea that it happened. (For those who are curious, Fishel and Karp also have a son together, born in June 2019. His name is Adler). I was today years old when I learned the dude who said he found the shrimp shells in Cinnamon Toast Crunch is Topanga’s husband. — Andy Staples (@Andy_Staples) March 24, 2021 Cinnamon Toast Crunch shrimp tail guy is married to Topanga and that completes 2021 bingo for me. — Scott Hanselman (@shanselman) March 24, 2021 The guy who found s̲h̲r̲i̲m̲p̲ ̲t̲a̲i̲l̲s̲ (noun) in his C̲i̲n̲n̲a̲m̲o̲n̲ ̲T̲o̲a̲s̲t̲ ̲C̲r̲u̲n̲c̲h̲ (brand name) is married to T͟o͟p͟a͟n͟g͟a͟ (former child star). (I assume the universe is just doing Mad Libs to create news stories at this point.) — Lucy Huber (@clhubes) March 24, 2021 Fishel herself has been relatively quiet on the situation, but hasn’t ignored it entirely. Shortly after Karp first posted about the situation, Fishel joked on Twitter that she would “usually wait for lunch to eat shrimp.” I usually wait for lunch to eat shrimp. 🦐💔 https://t.co/cUT7hLFgfg — Danielle Fishel Karp (@daniellefishel) March 22, 2021 Since then, she’s retweeted a few memes and jokes surrounding the saga, with Karp acknowledging the hilarity surrounding the reactions to their marriage. I have learned that my wife and I were not on your Bingo cards. — Jensen Karp (@JensenKarp) March 24, 2021 And yet, the twists in the story continued from there. Karp went back through the bag, checking to see if he missed anything else. Upon his second search, he found a piece of string and some pieces of cereal with black marks baked in. The general consensus on Twitter seemed to be that the black marks were baked-in rat droppings, leading Karp to call poison control. So I called Poison Control. Good news is, if it IS rat poo – I won’t feel the flu-like effects of an infection for a few days. — Jensen Karp (@JensenKarp) March 23, 2021 On Tuesday, Karp posted an update saying that he felt fine, but was going to get the black pieces tested. He was sent to pest control, and has not posted an update on the findings. Karp did however post an update on the objects that kicked this saga off, revealing that a professional “crustacean researcher” is now working to definitively identify the pieces as shrimp tails. I am happy to report: a Carcinologist (crustacean researcher) that works at NHMLA is going to morphologically identify the shrimp using microscopy and he will work with a team of researchers to use DNA to try and identify the putative shrimp down to species. THIS IS HAPPENING. — Jensen Karp (@JensenKarp) March 24, 2021 Read original story Yes, the Cinnamon Toast Crunch Guy Is Married to Topanga From ‘Boy Meets World’ At TheWrap

  • This Black-woman-owned brand makes beautiful silk accessories to keep your hair soft and damage-free

    Keep your hair protected in style with these silk and silk-lined accessories from the Black woman-owned brand, Grace Eleyae, Inc.

  • Ashley Tisdale Gave Her Baby Girl the Most Out-of-This-World Name, and We're Obsessed

    Tisdale's little one was born March 23rd.

  • Baby makes the ‘first big decision’ of her life and leaves TikTok users shocked

    Two parents went viral on TikTok after they filmed their daughter making the most important decision of her young life.

  • Jessica Alba Reveals the Truth About Why She Stepped Back From Acting at the “Top” of Her Career

    Despite starring in Fantastic Four and Dark Angel, Jessica Alba stepped back from Hollywood 10 years ago, when she was on "top," in order to pursue "something bigger." Here's why.

  • Who is the ‘last survivor’ on TikTok? Bizarre user claims to be trapped in 2027

    A TikTok user is claiming to be stuck in the year 2027. The post Who is the ‘last survivor’ on TikTok? Bizarre user claims to be trapped in 2027 appeared first on In The Know.