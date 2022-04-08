TikTok splat gun 'challenge' mimics drive-by shootings, police say

Apr. 8—Local youth have reportedly fired gel-like projectiles at random people over the last few weeks to mimic drive-by shootings in the latest social media challenge, according to the Frederick County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office said it received several reports of people, primarily children, using "splat guns" to target people along the road, a Thursday news release from the agency said. FCSO said the "Orbeez/Splat Gun Challenge" is linked to the social media application TikTok. Various news outlets reported such incidents in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and Tennessee in recent days.

Orbeez are soft, squishy spheres that enlarge in water. They are marketed to children.

While these splat gun acts do not typically result in injuries, they can "cause pain, fear and panic" to unsuspecting victims, FCSO said, citing school resource officer Sgt. Kevin Britt. Many of the Frederick County incidents reportedly occurred after school as children walked home. Residents are encouraged to call 9-1-1 immediately if they see this activity.

FCSO did not specify how many incidents have occurred or where they happened.

Sheriff Chuck Jenkins suggested in the release that the challenge has the potential to be dangerous. He expressed concern over someone returning fire with a real gun.

"These types of careless pranks can't continue to be tolerated, and so far, we have been very lucky," Jenkins said in the release. "This relates back to the social media threats by students in the public schools and somehow parents have got to manage their [kids'] social media involvement. Cellphones and other electronic devices have got to be removed from classrooms and schools during the school day."

To report someone who participated in the "challenge," call the sheriff's office at 301-600-2071.

These incidents are not the first to be linked to social media. FCSO has investigated 50 "school threats or events" this academic year, including some related to social media challenges.

In December, a TikTok trend encouraged violence at schools. FCSO on Dec. 17 identified a 13-year-old boy they say confessed to threatening Ballenger Creek Middle School as a "joke" related to the trend.

