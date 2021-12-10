TikTok star Ali Abulaban accused of double murder says he spied on wife, walked in on her cheating in jailhouse interview

Ali Abulaban, 29, known as JinnKid on TikTok, pleaded not guilty to two charges of murder. Ali Abulaban/Screenshot/TikTok

TikTok star Ali Abulaban said during a new jailhouse interview that he spied on his wife.

He has been accused of fatally shooting his wife and her friend on October 21.

Abulaban has pleaded not guilty to two counts of murder.

TikTok star Ali Abulaban said in a phone interview from jail that he spied on his wife and walked in on her cheating before her death, local news station FOX 5 reported on Thursday.

In an interview from San Diego's George Bailey Detention Facility, Abulaban, 29, told FOX 5 about the day that his wife and her friend were found dead in a San Diego high-rise on October 21. Abulaban's last TikTok was posted that day.

Abulaban, more widely known by his TikTok handle JinnKid, is accused of fatally shooting Ana Abulaban, 28, and her friend, Rayburn Cardenas Barron, 29. He has pleaded not guilty to two counts of murder, Insider's Matthew Loh previously reported.

When FOX 5 asked if Abulaban killed his wife, he replied: "Don't ask me that, don't ask me that."

Deputy District Attorney Taren Brast previously alleged during an arraignment that Abulaban thought his wife was cheating on him and snuck a listening device into their apartment after he was told by his wife to stay at a hotel on October 18.

Brast said Abulaban is accused of going to the apartment to shoot his wife and Barron after hearing a man talking and laughing through the listening device.

Abulaban told FOX 5 in the interview from jail that he "was freaking out" when he heard a male voice through the listening device.

"Oh my god, I caught her, I caught her," he told the news outlet of his reaction to what he purportedly heard. "Oh my god, oh my god. There's a man, there's a man."

He said when he arrived at the apartment, he saw his wife and Barron kissing on the couch.

"My money. My apartment. My life," he told FOX 5. "In the house that my daughter sleeps in on the furniture that I put together. What do you expect a man to feel?"

Police arrested Abulaban shortly after the shooting and prosecutors say he admitted to police and his mother that he killed his wife and Barron, FOX 5 previously reported.

Abulaban has over 950,000 followers and 12 million total likes on TikTok, where he goes by the handle JinnKid and is known for his "Skyrim In Real Life" series, in which he acted as a player in the massively popular open-world game "Skyrim." The series also went viral on YouTube, with millions of views on each video.

He also became popular for making comedy skits and impressions of figures like 6ix9ine, the rapper, and Tony Montana, the fictional protagonist of the 1983 movie "Scarface" played by Al Pacino.

His earliest TikTok — a sketch where he pretended to be 6ix9ine eating food in prison — dates back to July 2019. His most recent clip, posted October 21, was a Montana impression.

Abulaban has also been popular on Instagram, with over 250,000 followers under the same handle.

Abulaban's public defender, Jodi Green, declined to comment on Abulaban's interview. His next court date is set for February.

Read the original article on Insider