TikTok star allegedly bugs daughter's iPad to catch wife with other man, kills them both

A TikTok star with nearly 1 million followers has been accused of killing his wife and another man after hearing them together through his daughter's iPad.

Ali Abulaban, known by his TikTok alias "JinnKid," pleaded not guilty Monday to two counts of murder and special-circumstance allegations of multiple killings. The influencer is in court under allegations of killing his estranged wife and a male companion. The pair were shot and killed on Oct. 21, according to CBS News.

Abulaban, 29, was reportedly asked by his wife to move out of their home on Oct. 18.

Deputy District Attorney Taren Brast said Abulaban snuck back into the apartment and installed a listening app on his 5-year-old daughter's iPad. Listening through the app, Abulaban allegedly heard his wife Ana Abulaban, 28, talking and laughing with Rayburn Cadenas Barron, 29, the outlet reported.

Brast said Abulaban returned to the apartment, shot Barron three times, then shot his wife in the head. Prosecutors said Abulaban then called his mother and confessed what he had done. Leaving the apartment, he allegedly picked up his daughter from school, telling her he had "hurt Mommy," according to the outlet.

Judge Kimberlee Lagotta ordered Abulaban to be jailed without bail and issued a protective order requiring him to stay away from his daughter, who is now in the care of other family members, per the outlet.

The influencer's TikTok account has over 950,000 followers. His account was mostly used for comedy skits and impersonations of fictional and nonfictional personalities, including former President Barack Obama, Kylo Ren, and Nicolas Cage.

The Washington Examiner contacted both the San Diego Police Department and TikTok for comment, with neither immediately responding.

