TikTok star Anthony Barajas dies days after movie theater shooting

A popular TikTok star died from his injuries days after a man opened fire inside a Southern California movie theater during a screening of "The Forever Purge," police said Saturday.

Anthony Barajas, 19, was the second victim killed in Monday's shooting. Corona police previously identified the first victim as Rylee Goodrich, 18.

Image: Anthony Barajas (Courtesy Jae Martin)

Authorities said Barajas and Goodrich were at the Regal Edwards Theatre in Corona, about 50 miles southeast of downtown Los Angeles, for a 9:35 p.m. showing of the action-horror film. Workers cleaning up the theater after the movie ended discovered two people had been shot in the head, according to a statement from Riverside County District Attorney Mike Hestrin.

Goodrich was pronounced dead and Barajas was taken to the hospital and placed on life support. Corona police said Barajas died early Saturday morning.

"We extend our thoughts and condolences to his family and friends," the department said in a statement.

Joseph Jimenez, 20, was arrested in connection with the shooting. He was booked earlier this week on suspicion of murder, attempted murder and robbery but prosecutors on Friday filed a special circumstance murder charge.

Hestrin said the special circumstance charge makes Jimenez eligible for the death penalty if prosecutors choose to seek that punishment at trial.

Corona police said Saturday it is working with the Hestrin's office to add an additional count of first-degree murder.

A judge on Friday ordered Jimenez to be held without bail. His arraignment was delayed until Thursday at the request of the defense. Prosecutors said the shooting appears to be "random and unprovoked."

Barajas was known online as "itsanthonymichael" and has nearly a million followers on TikTok and more than 50,000 on Instagram.