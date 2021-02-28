A TikTok-star doctor faces a $45 million dollar lawsuit by a colleague accusing him of sexual assault

Connor Perrett
·3 min read
An iPhone user views the TikTok app on the Apple App Store in January 2021. Lorenzo Di Cola/NurPhoto via Getty Images

  • Jason Campbell, a doctor who has amassed a large TikTok following, is facing sexual assault allegations.

  • The allegations against "TikTok Doc" were leveled by a former coworker in a $45 million lawsuit.

  • The harassment occurred for three months, from January to March 2020, according to the suit.

Jason Campbell, a doctor with more than 260,000 TikTok followers, is facing a $45 million lawsuit by a former coworker that alleges inappropriate touching and sexual harassment, The Oregonian first reported.

The allegations, leveled in a lawsuit filed Friday, were made by a social worker who was Campbell's former coworker at the Veteran Affairs Medical Center in Portland, where he worked on occasion as an anesthesia resident as part of his second-year residency at Oregon Health & Science University, according to the suit.

The $45 million lawsuit against Campbell and Oregon Health & Science University alleges that the harassment occurred for three months, from January to March 2020. On March 12, the woman alleges Campbell "snuck up quietly behind plaintiff and without plaintiff's express or implied consent," and pressed his body and erection against her.

After the incident, Campbell, 32, said he "should've asked" for permission in a text message after the plaintiff confronted him, according to a screenshot in the suit.

The harassment also included unwanted sexually explicit text messages and videos as well as a photo of his penis sent in January.

Campbell's actions caused the plaintiff to suffer "severe, substantial, enduring emotional distress, discomfort, and interference with usual life activities," the lawsuit alleges.

According to the suit, the plaintiff has remained anonymous due to "retaliation and vandalism" after she reported Campbell's behavior to school officials.

As Insider previously reported, Campbell gained fame on TikTok in April 2020 in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, earning him the nickname "TikTok Doc." Campbell was known for uplifting, positive dances that often involved the participation of his colleagues. He appeared on Good Morning America and was featured by local news outlets.

In August, OHSU conducted an investigation about Campell's conduct, according to the suit, that found he violated its policies and had "repeatedly" sent "electronic messages of a sexual nature" to the plaintiff "despite multiple warnings" she was uninterested in such a relationship, the suit said. The investigation also found he had approached her "from behind in her office at the VA Medical Center" and pressed his body against hers.

As of Sunday, Campbell's TikTok and Instagram profiles were made private. His lawyer did not return Insider's request for comment Sunday. Campbell is no longer a resident at OHSU and is now a citizen of Florida, according to the suit.

The plaintiff reported the incident to the Veterans Affairs police, according to the report, but no criminal charges were filed in the case, according to The Oregonian. In the lawsuit, the plaintiff also made allegations against OHSU, claiming it "buried" allegations of sexual misconduct.

"OHSU does not condone behavior as described in the lawsuit," a spokesperson for the school told The Oregonian. "We are continuously working to evolve our culture, policies and practices to provide an environment where all learners, employees, patients and visitors feel safe and welcome.

"We take our role seriously in being part of the change that needs to happen across our country to end discrimination and power dynamics that allow for harassment," the spokesperson continued. "We remain committed to these ideals and will continue to prioritize them as a public leader in health care, education and research."

