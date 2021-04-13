TikTok star Justine Paradise accuses YouTuber Jake Paul of sexual assault, says he did not ask for consent

Jake Paul is facing new allegations from TikTok personality Justine Paradise, who says he forced her to perform oral sex on him. Ethan Miller / Getty Images

TikTok star Justine Paradise, 24, accused Jake Paul of assaulting her at his California home in July 2019.

She said that Paul forced her to give him oral sex, and did not ask for consent.

Paradise said that she was made to sign a non-disclosure agreement, which made her hesitant to talk.

TikTok star Justine Paradise, 24, said that YouTuber Jake Paul sexually assaulted her at his home in Los Angeles.

Paradise - who has over 524,000 followers on TikTok - said that she met Paul, who is also 24 this year, in July 2019 at the Team 10 house in California, where he and several friends lived.

In a 20-minute YouTube video posted last Friday, she said that she went to the Team 10 house with several friends on several occasions. She was first invited to the Team 10 house in June 2019 and spent time with Paul and his friends while they were recording some videos in his studio.

The relationship between Paradise and Paul allegedly happened between June 1 and July 19, during which Paradise exchanged text messages with Paul.

Paradise said Paul acted awkwardly around her and would even text her when they were in the same room.

"I'm just assuming he always got what he wanted and never had to build social skills and talking to people, like girls just basically throw themselves at him. He would go to his room with a different girl, multiple different girls every day," she said.

Paradise displayed in her video screenshots of several text messages that she said she received from Paul. Screengrab/ YouTube

Insider has reached out to Paradise and Paul for comment.

On one occasion when she was spending time at the Team 10 house, she said that Paul pulled her into a corner and began "making out" with her in front of his friends, which did not make her feel uncomfortable at first.

But she began feeling uncomfortable when Paul led her upstairs, "took it to his bed," and got on top of her.

At one point, Paul allegedly said, "if nothing is going to happen, what's the point."

"Sex is very special and very important to me," Paradise said.

"Normally, everybody respects me when I don't want to do sexual things, so I thought that it was fine if I went in his room. I thought it would be fine to kiss him, because I thought he would stop if I didn't want to do anything else," she added.

She alleged that Paul grabbed her face and forced her to perform oral sex, and continued to touch her in "places" despite her saying no multiple times.

"I couldn't tell him to stop. He just shoved himself in me, he didn't ask for consent or anything," she alleged. "That's not okay. On no level at all is that okay."

Paradise then said that Paul did a "180" and became cold after the incident, and said that she had never received an apology from Paul.

She said that she was only speaking about this two years later, adding that she did not know that she was allowed to talk about the alleged incident after she signed a non-disclosure agreement - which was required of all guests who enter Paul's home.

"I thought that if you sign an NDA, you're signing away your rights to talk about anything basically," she said.

Paul was seen in a video outside his Calabasas mansion, dubbed the "Team 10 house," which he shares with other YouTubers. Jake Paul / YouTube

She added that she was saying this publicly in the hope that Paul would realize that he "needs to ask people for consent," adding that she had "thought about this literally every single day since it happened."

"The more and more I think about it, the more I realize, no one can be doing that and think that it's something right to do," Paradise said.

Paul has been active on social media this week, as he is currently promoting his upcoming UFC fight against former MMA world champion Ben Askren. He has not addressed the allegations.

