TikTok star Keith Lee brings food tour to Texas. Here's restaurants he's visited so far

TikTok foodie sensation Keith Lee is returning to the Lone Star State — this time in Dallas.

Last December, Lee took a trip to Houston to try out non-chain, locally-owned restaurants in the city. If you're not already familiar with how Lee chooses spots to eat, he patrons food spots that are mom-and-pop style and not getting a lot of business. He purchases his own food and then reviews it in his car.

Lee said this tour is different. Changes to his food tour in Dallas on TikTok include adding categories of restaurants. He will still target local restaurants that need help promoting themselves to a larger audience. The other categories will be “local favorites” that are picked through voting in a poll on his Instagram stories. The third category is finding diverse food spots, operated and owned by other ethnicities.

He has not given a specific date as to when he's going to Dallas, but stay tuned to his TikTok.

Below is a list of restaurants Keith Lee might try in Dallas and has visited in Houston:

Two Podners — Dallas

Long-time family-owned restaurant near Dallas' Fair Park. Known for their fried catfish, BBQ sandwich and other goods. A Dallas staple that Keith Lee might show up at.

The Puddery — Houston

Type of cuisine: Desserts

Average Price: $8.00

Location: 5517 Broadway St Suite M, Pearland, TX 77581

Lee visited this Pearland dessert spot and they haven't been the same since. If you check their website, there's a disclaimer on how they're limited to what they can serve due to the "Keith Lee effect." As of now, they sell banana pudding, croffles (a combination of a waffle/croissant with whip cream and Oreos) and cheesecake on a stick.

Butter Funk Kitchen — Houston

Type of cuisine: Cajun/soul food

Average Price: $15

Location: 8511 Scott St Ste G, Houston, TX 77051

After Keith Lee visited this soul food joint, Butter Funk Owner Aaron Johnson said he couldn't keep up with the demand for his catfish. The gumbo seems to be a popular request too.

Mezza Grille — Houston

Type of cuisine

Average price : $17

Location: 6100 Westheimer Rd Suite 15477057 Houston, TX

According to Houston Public Media, this restaurant gained a massive social following, around 12,000 TikTok followers, after Lee praised the Pakistani-owned restaurant for its Mediterranean-style of meats, salads and other delicious foods. Lee rated the beef shish kabob a nine out of 10.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Keith Lee brings TikTok food tour to Texas. Here's where he visited