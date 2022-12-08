TikTok sued by Indiana over security and safety concerns

1
Monica Miller - BBC News
·2 min read
Social media app TikTok is sued by Indiana over security concerns.
TikTok is sued by US state of Indiana

The popular social media app TikTok has been sued by the US state of Indiana.

Its attorney general Todd Rokita has accused TikTok's parent company ByteDance of violating the state's consumer protections laws.

Two lawsuits were filed on Wednesday. The first one claims the app exposes young users to inappropriate content.

In the other complaint, Mr Rokita also alleges TikTok does not disclose the Chinese government's potential to access sensitive consumer information.

"TikTok is a wolf in sheep's clothing," according to court documents.

"As long as TikTok is permitted to deceive and mislead Indiana consumers about the risks to their data, those consumers and their privacy are easy prey."

The complaint says the app's algorithm promotes a variety of inappropriate content, "depicting alcohol, tobacco, and drugs; sexual content, nudity, and suggestive themes; and intense profanity."

It also claims that deceives young users with age ratings of 12 and above on Apple and Google app stores.

Indiana is seeking an injunction against its practices and civil penalties against the company for its "unfair and deceptive conduct."

Mr Rokita said the lawsuits are the first launched by a US state against ByteDance.

ByteDance and TikTok have not responded to the BBC's request for comment.

The announcement of the lawsuits come after other US states have drafted legislation to ban TikTok. Texas, South Dakota and South Carolina have prohibited the use of TikTok being used on state government devices.

Last month, the head of the FBI has said that TikTok poses a national security concern.

Its director Chris Wray told a the US House Homeland Security Committee said Chinese law essentially requires companies to "do whatever the government wants them to in terms of sharing information or serving as a tool of the Chinese government."

The Biden administration have been in talks with TikTok officials for months as they try to reach a national security agreement to protect the data of its hundreds of millions of users in the US.

TikTok is also facing legal challenges elsewhere. In the UK, the social media company could face a £27m ($29m) fine for failing to protect children's privacy when they are using the platform.

You may also be interested in:

Recommended Stories

  • Margot Robbie Wants Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy's Romance to Make It to the Movies

    The Flash teases an all-out battle for its ninth and final season, while in the DC movie-verse the movie version of the speedster runs in a little earlier than planned. David Duchovny ponders X-Files’ future without Gillian Anderson. Plus, what’s coming on His Dark Materials. Spoilers, away!

  • GAC’s Ride Hailing Firm Ruqi Is Said to Pick Banks for HK IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- Ruqi Mobility, Chinese state-backed automaker GAC Group’s ride-hailing firm, has picked banks including ABC International Holdings Ltd. for its planned Hong Kong initial public offering, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Russian Nukes Deterrent Factor, Says War Risk RisingPeru’s President Accused of Coup After Move to Dissolve CongressWhy Did So Many US Men Quit Working? Social Status May Hold the Key, Study SaysMusk Spars With San Fr

  • Indiana sues TikTok over alleged security and child safety issues

    Indiana has sued TikTok for allegedly misleading users on China's data access and violating child safety.

  • Insider: Tiawan Mullen’s departure ends spectacular career, turns page for IU football

    There’s little doubt IU and its fans owe Mullen gratitude for one of the best four-year careers in program history for a player at his position.

  • Jan. 6 panel eyeing Dec. 21 to release final report, chairman says

    The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol is planning to release its final report on Dec. 21, panel Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) told reporters on Wednesday. Thompson said the release of the report will be accompanied by a “formal presentation,” but the details are still up in the air.…

  • Whoopi Goldberg Says Blazing Saddles Is a “Great Comedy, Would Still Go Over Today”

    "It deals with racism by coming at it right, straight, out front, making you think and laugh about it." Whoopi Goldberg Says Blazing Saddles Is a “Great Comedy, Would Still Go Over Today” Wren Graves

  • Study: Racial gap in grad rates drops again for bowl teams

    The racial gap in graduation rates for this year’s bowl teams in college football has declined again, this time to the smallest difference in the history of a study examining the data. The Institute for Diversity and Ethics in Sport (TIDES) at Central Florida reported Wednesday that the overall Graduation Success Rate (GSR) for bowl-bound teams in 2022 has reached an all-time high of 83%. At the same time, improvements in the average GSR for Black football players (79.5%) slightly outpaced those of white players (91.7%).

  • 13-year-old Cayden Daughtry leading the way for Somerset Canyons

    Cayden Daughtry, 13, is leading the way for the Somerset Academy Canyons boys' varsity basketball team.

  • BOK Is Ready to Provide More Liquidity If Needed to Ease Jitters

    (Bloomberg) -- The Bank of Korea is ready to provide more liquidity to stabilize short-term money markets if needed, said Deputy Governor Lee Sang-hyeong, after credit markets there became strained following a surprise default by a developer earlier this year. Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Russian Nukes Deterrent Factor, Says War Risk RisingPeru’s President Accused of Coup After Move to Dissolve CongressWhy Did So Many US Men Quit Working? Social Status May Hold the Key, Study SaysMusk Spa

  • Reports: Louisville finalizing deal to hire Purdue's Jeff Brohm

    After six seasons at Purdue, Brohm is close to becoming the head coach at Louisville, his alma mater and hometown university.

  • Christian Walker Bashes Father After Senate Loss: ‘Don’t Beat Women’

    It wasn't a good night for Trump's favored candidate from Georgia

  • Germany arrests 25 accused of far-right coup plot

    STORY: Germany has arrested 25 people on suspicion of plotting to overthrow the government and seize power in a violent far-right coup. Prosecutors said the group was inspired by the deep state conspiracy theories of QAnon and the Reichsbuerger.Members of the Reichsbuerger&nbsp;don't recognize the legitimacy of modern day Germany and insist the larger "Deutsche Reich" still exists - despite the Nazis' defeat in World War Two. A suspect who calls himself Prince Heinrich from the former royal House of Reuss was seen as the designated leader of a future state. Germany's monarchy was abolished a century ago.Prosecutors say he contacted Russian officials with plans of establishing a new order, but there was no evidence of a positive response.The military intelligence service said other members included several reservists and an active soldier in the Special Forces Command.A former member of parliament for the far-right AfD party, who currently serves as a judge, is also being investigated.The plotters are suspected of developing concrete plans to storm the Bundestag with a small armed group, since the end of November 2021 at the latest.Prosecutors further say the group focused on recruiting members of the military and police officersAnd are suspected of preparing for the armed attack through the hoarding of military hardware and holding drills.The arrests were made early on Wednesday morning (December 7) in raids across the country. More than 3,000 police and security forces from 11 German federal states took part, with suspects also arrested in Austria and Italy. The House of Reuss has in the past distanced itself from Heinrich, calling him a confused man who pursued conspiracy theories, according to local media.

  • Putin Is Preparing to Flee When Russia Implodes, Ex-Aide Says

    Sputnik via ReutersRussia’s Vladimir Putin and his cronies already have a plan in place to flee the country once things go sideways, a former aide to the Russian president has claimed.Abbas Gallyamov, a former speechwriter for Putin, made the astounding claim on Telegram early Wednesday, citing an unnamed source that he said had “insider” information on the whole affair.The evacuation plan, according to Gallyamov, got underway back in the spring, when it was unofficially dubbed “Noah’s Ark.”“As

  • Russia warns of "clash between nuclear powers" as drones hit its bases

    Ukraine has not claimed responsibility for the latest strikes against air bases, including two deep inside Russia, instead labeling it "karma."

  • One person is taking the fall for 15 years of tax evasion at The Trump Organization

    Two entities under The Trump Organization’s umbrella have been convicted of criminal tax fraud. It’s a first for Donald Trump’s company, set to tarnish the former president’s brand of successful businessman.

  • Anderson Cooper's Donald Trump Comparison Will Leave You On The Floor

    The CNN anchor took a moment to recover from his own barb after Trump declared that he wanted the Constitution terminated.

  • Report: Classified items found at Trump storage unit in Fla.

    At least two items marked as classified were found in a storage unit in West Palm Beach, Florida, after lawyers for former President Donald Trump arranged for a firm to search for additional classified material, according to a published report Wednesday. The items were provided to the FBI. The Washington Post, citing anonymous sources, reported that the items were discovered by an outside team brought in by Trump's representatives to search his other properties after the FBI recovered roughly 100 documents marked classified during an Aug. 8 search of his Palm Beach estate, Mar-a-Lago.

  • Putin claims seizure of Azov territories "significant result" of war for Russia

    Russian President Vladimir Putin has acknowledged that the seizure of new territories is a significant result of the so-called "special operation" in Ukraine [the official term used by Russians to describe the ongoing war with Ukraine - ed.

  • NRSC Chairman Rick Scott: Herschel Walker ‘Will Continue to Be a Leader’ in GOP for ‘Years to Come’

    “Over the last year, I’ve gotten to know Herschel and have seen first-hand the movement he built in his home state,” NRSC chairman Rick Scott said in a statement.

  • Herschel Walker's son says Trump called his father for months demanding that he run, while 'everyone with a brain' begged him not to

    Herschel Walker was dogged during his Georgia Senate campaign by allegations including that he paid for women to have abortions.