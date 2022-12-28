TikTok Tarot Reader Accused Of Falsely Linking University Of Idaho Professor To Student Murders

A University of Idaho professor named Rebecca Scofield has filed a lawsuit against a TikTok tarot reader named Ashley Guillard. Scofield is suing Guillard for inaccurately linking her to the Idaho murders of four students.

According to The Independent, Scofield’s legal team is arguing Guillard falsely accused the History professor of participating in a murder-for-hire plot in the killings of students Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin.

Guillard allegedly solves high-profile mysterious deaths through tarot reading to her 100,000 followers. As the murder case is still an open investigation, Guillard has posted multiple TikTok videos incriminating Prof Scofield. Guillard has also romantically linked the history professor with one of the victims, noting the affair was allegedly the motive behind the killings.

The four victims were never enlisted in any of Scofield’s classes, and she swears to have no remembrance of ever meeting them.

The murders took place on Nov. 13 in Moscow, Idaho when Scofield had been traveling to Portland, Oregon, with her husband.

Scofield’s attorney Wendy Olson said the false accusations have affected the professor’s reputation and re-victimized the student’s families.

Scofield’s legal team sent cease and desist letters before the lawsuit moved forward. Guillard has responded to the letters on TikTok by recording herself going to the bathroom with the letter and saying “I’ll wipe my ass with this.”

Story continues

“Professor Scofield twice sent cease and desist letters to Ms. Guillard, but Ms. Guillard has continued to make false statements, knowing they are false. Thus, this lawsuit became necessary to protect Professor Scofield’s safety and her reputation,” Olsen said.

Guillard has also made statements in her TikTok videos alleging she has nothing to be afraid of and the truth will come out through this investigation.

On Tuesday, Moscow police also addressed the incident, repeatedly asking the community and viewers not to engage in misinformation online

“At this time in the investigation, detectives do not believe the female associate professor and chair of the history department at the University of Idaho suing a TikTok user for defamation is involved in this crime,” a statement by the department reads. “The Moscow Police Department will not provide a statement about the ongoing civil process.”

Before the lawsuit, police had not mentioned or linked Scofield to the case.